Marjorie Rierson

Scott A. Kalkbrenner, age 61, of Spicer, passed away unexpectedly Saturday, May 28, at his residence from an apparent heart attack. A celebration of life service will be held at 1:30 p.m. on Saturday, June 4, at Our Lady of the Lakes Catholic Church in Spicer. Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. on Friday, June 3, at Our Lady of the Lakes Catholic Church and will continue for one hour prior to the service at the church on Saturday. Arrangements are entrusted to the Peterson Brothers Green Lake Funeral Home in Spicer. www.petersonbrothers.com.
Lloyd “John” Lindquist, 75, of Pennock passed away January 5, 2022, at Carris Health Care Center, in Willmar, following a sudden illness, aggressive esophageal cancer. A Celebration of Life will be held at 11:00 am, Thursday, June 30th, at First Lutheran Church of Norway Lake, rural New London. Visitation will be on Thursday from 9:00 am, until the time of service. Burial is in the church cemetery. Arrangements are with Harvey Anderson Funeral Home in Willmar. www.hafh.org.
Vallalee Wertish, age 90, of Bird Island, MN died on Saturday, May 28, 2022 at Prairie View Assisted Living of Hector. Funeral services will be on Friday, June 3, at 11:00 a.m. at Our Saviors Lutheran Church in Bird Island with Pastor Dan Croonquist officiating. Burial will be in the Palmyra Lutheran Cemetery, rural Hector. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service on Friday at the church. Arrangements are by Dirks-Blem Funeral Service of Olivia.
Penny Jo Peterson, age 64, of Bird Island, Minnesota, passed away on Monday, May 30, 2022, at Olivia Hospital and Clinic in Olivia, Minnesota. Memorial Service will be held on Friday, June 3, 2022, at 11:00 A.M. at First Evangelical Lutheran Church in Hector, Minnesota with interment in Hector City Cemetery in Hector.
Ilo J. Palmquist, 94 of New London died Wednesday, June 1, 2022, at the St. Cloud Hospital in St. Cloud. A memorial service will be held on Monday, June 6, 2022, at 1:00 pm at Peace Lutheran Church in New London. Burial will be at a later date. A visitation will be held for 2 hours prior to the service at the church. Services are entrusted to Johnson Funeral Home in New London.
Donna Mae Feldman, age 90, of Renville, died Tuesday, May 31, 2022, at the RenVilla Nursing Home in Renville. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, June 4, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. at Ebenezer Presbyterian Church in Renville. Donna's funeral service will be livestreamed on the church's Facebook page on Saturday. The Rev. Anna Williamson will officiate. Burial will be in the church cemetery. Visitation will be held on Saturday from 9:30 to the 11 a.m. service at the church. Arrangements are with Dirks-Blem Funeral Service, Renville, MN.
(Willmar MN-) A Willmar man was hurt Wednesday when the tractor he was driving was struck by a truck near Maynard. The state patrol says it happened at 9:45 a.m. on Highway 23 at Chippewa County Road 4. 23-year-old Evan Jolly was traveling northbound on 4 in a WRKH tractor, and was crossing Highway 23 when he was struck by a truck traveling westbound on 23, driven by 65-year-old David Wolf of Clara City. Wolf and his passenger weren't hurt, but Jolly was taken to Rice Hospital in Willmar with non-life-threatening injuries.
(Willmar MN-) The Rockin Robbins concert series at Robbins Island Park in Willmar is a little over a month away, and this year there will be a special feature...a jumbotron. Michelle Goltz of the Willmar Rotary Club is chair of the Rockin Robbins Steering Committee, and says this year there will be an 8-and-a-half-by-15-foot viewing screen to the right of the stage...
(Wabasha MN-) A Redwood Falls man was killed following a head-on crash on the Mississippi River crossing in Wabasha Tuesday. The Buffalo County Wisconsin Sheriff's Department says at 3 p.m. Tuesday 67-year-old Douglas Hildebrandt was crossing into Wabasha on his motorcycle and was on the Wisconsin side of the bridge when he was hit head-on by a vehicle driven by 55-year-old Jacqueline Britt of Alma Wisconsin who has crossed the centerline. Hildebrandt was taken to a nearby hospital but did not survive his injuries.
(Willmar MN-) The month of May was not very kind to the hoop gardens used by the MnYou youth garden program in Willmar. MnYou's Nate Erickson says starting on Mothers' Day, strong winds and storms laid waste to the structures located north of Willmar near the Eagle Lake Lutheran Church...
Come enjoy an afternoon of food and music for a good cause, Saturday, June 11th from 2 to 5 pm. at the New London City Parking Lot across from Alley on Ash. VIP Tickets are $100 **Rib samples from each rib team, + 2 pieces of pie + two beverages** This ticket is ideal for two people to share.
(Willmar MN-) The two suspects accused of supplying the drugs that killed 19-year-old Samantha Myers of Pennock last month will appear in Kandiyohi County District Court Wednesday afternoon. Hudeife Muhumed Mire and Makayla Outhoudt Willprecht, both 20 of Willmar, are both charged with 3rd Degree Murder and 2nd Degree Manslaughter, and in addition, Mire face three counts of Drug Sales. Unconditional bail for Mire is set at 1 million dollars, and 750 thousand dollars for Outhoudt-Willprecht. Both will next appear before Judge Michael Thompson at 330 p.m. Wednesday for an initial appearance, during which they can enter a plea and/or ask for an omnibus hearing to address legal issues before their trials.
(Forada, MN) -- Cleanup continues in the west central Minnesota town of Forada following Monday’s tornado. The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office says the National Weather Service toured the damage Tuesday. The survey team confirmed it was an E-F-2 rated tornado with wind gusts of 120 miles per hour that also produced multiple vortexes and carved at least a half-mile path. Sheriff’s deputies say the American Red Cross conducted a damage assessment on 101 properties and believe 29 are destroyed, 26 withstood major damage, 35 have minor damage and eleven are affected.
(Evansville MN-) Three people were hurt yesterday when strong winds blew a semi over, crushing a car on I-94 in Grant County. The state patrol says it happened at 6:18 p.m. in Pomme De Terre Township. The semi was traveling westbound on the interstate when a strong gust of wind blew it over, and it landed on top of an SUV that was stopped on the shoulder of the roadway. The driver of the semi, 47 year old Damon Rollins and his passenger 45-year-old Erich Garrido, both of New Jersey, were taken to the Alexandria hospital, as well as the driver of the SUV, 25-year-old Summer Johnson of Coon Rapids. All suffered non-life-threatening injuries.
(Willmar MN-) A windstorm Sunday morning followed by 60-plus mile-an-hour winds during a thunderstorm Monday morning peeled the metal roof off of Furniture Plus on South 1st in Willmar. Owner Connie Burns says she got the bad news on her way to church Sunday... Your browser does not support the...
(Independence, MN) -- Authorities say an 82-year-old man died in a golf cart crash at his home in western Hennepin County. Norman Wenck died at the scene before he could be taken to a hospital last week. Police say Wenck was driving the cart down some landscape steps when the vehicle rolled over and landed on top of him. Wenck served on the Independence Council for eight years ending in 2015.
(Willmar MN-) Crews from Duininck Brothers Construction yesterday began paving the County Road 41 project on the north side of Willmar. Kandiyohi County Public Works Director Mel Odens says they plan to pave parking lots in the project area today... Your browser does not support the audio element. ...Odens says...
..The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Minnesota... Minnesota River At Morton affecting Redwood and Renville Counties. Minnesota River at Montevideo affecting Lac qui Parle, Chippewa and Yellow Medicine Counties. .Both of our gauges in flood stage have leveled off after the.
(Milan MN-) Several parts of Minnesota are cleaning up after severe thunderstorms and tornadoes on Memorial Day. One of the reported tornadoes damaged or destroyed 100 homes along Maple Lake in the Douglas County town of Forada . Authorities in Todd County reported that a twister ripped through Eagle Bend, damaging grain silos and other structures. The National Weather Service also received reports of tornadoes near Trosky, Jasper, Milan, Starbuck and Nelson. Many locations had 70 mile per hour winds, large hail and heavy rain and there was a 90 mile an hour wind reported in Appleton. There are still scattered power outages in Yellow Medicine, Pope and Chippewa Counties and the Yellow Medicine County Sheriff's Office reports some road closures and power poles toppled.
