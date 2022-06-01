ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Statue honoring victims of deadly Our Lady of the Angels school fire returns to original home

By Leah Hope
ABC 7 Chicago
ABC 7 Chicago
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29jYLU_0fwKrVlC00

A statue honoring the victims of a terrible fire was returned to Our Lady of the Angels church in Chicago.

The 400-pound Carrara marble statue was transported Tuesday with reverence and great care through neighborhoods on Chicago's West Side.

The statue of Mary was commissioned as a memorial for those who died in Our Lady of the Angels School fire in 1958, when 92 children and three sisters died.

WATCH: School fire survivor recalls terrifying ordeal 60 years later

Saturday marks the 60th anniversary of the Our Lady Of Angels school fire in Chicago's Humboldt Park neighborhood, which claimed 95 lives.

"Huge flame shot right out from where I was standing," survivor Larry Sorce recalled. "Twenty-four of my classmates were dead or dying on the ground."

The statue was returned to her original home mounted on the Chicago Fire Department's Truck 26 and was escorted by six other units.

The revelations from that fire led to safety reforms in all schools.

SEE ALSO | Chicago marks 60th anniversary of Our Lady of the Angels fire

"Out of a horrible, horrible thing that happened 64 years ago, we are also thankful that somehow, some good came from this," survivor Annette Szafran said.

According to some of the survivors, one of the survivors apparently took the statue to Holy Family for safekeeping years ago when Our Lady of the Angels was closing. Survivor Rosalie O'Brien said it was her late husband.

"He did it by himself," O'Brien said. "I don't know how he did it, but he did it by himself."

Cardinal Cupich blessed the statue on Tuesday as sisters of The Order of the Blessed Virgin Mary Order witnessed her return.

"She's got a place," O'Brien said. "I know the people here will love her like we do. She's in her home. I'm glad she is home."

"It's a tremendous, beautiful experience to have her to come back to where she really belongs," Szafran said.

"We will never forget," Sorce said. "We have to honor our classmates and our sisters who lost their lives."

Our Lady of the Angels is now an outreach center for retreats and social services. All visitors will now be greeted by the Blessed Mother and reminded of this history of this ground.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Chicago, IL
Crime & Safety
City
Chicago, IL
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
WGN News

15-year-old boy and girl shot in front of home on Far South Side

CHICAGO — Two 15-year-olds were shot in the front of a house on the city’s Far South Side. The shooting happened in the 7600 block of South Marquette Avenue around 6:30 p.m. Tuesday. Police said a 15-year-old boy and 15-year-old girl were on the front porch of a residence when an unknown person on the […]
CHICAGO, IL
cwbchicago.com

3 juveniles questioned in connection with a wave of North Side robberies are back on the streets, source says

On Monday, we reported Chicago police were questioning two men in connection with a series of armed robberies that unfolded over the weekend on the North Side. Evidence is growing that the crew responsible for the weekend’s wave of hold-ups is part of the group that committed dozens of robberies earlier in the month, including the shooting of Dakotah Earley in Lincoln Park.
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chicago Fire Department#The Angels#West Side#Angels School
nadignewspapers.com

Heather Daniel named new 16th (Jefferson Park) Police District commander

Lieutenant Heather Daniel has been appointed the new commander of the 16th (Jefferson Park) Police District, replacing the recently retired Maureen Biggane. “I want to congratulate her as she brings more than two decades of knowledge and experience to her new assignment,” Chicago Police Superintendent David Brown tweeted after Daniel was sworn in as commander on Wednesday, June 1.
CHICAGO, IL
cwbchicago.com

4 women mugged in Lincoln Park and Boystown on Wednesday

Four women were robbed in three separate incidents across Lakeview and Lincoln Park on Wednesday. At least two of the crimes were committed by one group, according to CPD reports. The first robbery occurred on the 2700 block of North Pine Grove around 2:20 p.m. A woman and her mother...
CHICAGO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CBS Chicago

Video shows Florida parasailing accident that left Schaumburg woman dead, boys injured

MARATHON, Fla. (CBS) -- New video was released Wednesday of the parasailing accident in Florida that killed a Schaumburg mother. The video was taken by fisherman John Callion, and please be warned that it is graphic. It appears to show victim Supraja Alaparthi and her son and nephew being dragged through the water.Alaparthi, 33, died in the crash. Her son Sriakshith Alaparthi, 10, and nephew Vishant Sadda, 9, were both injured. An accident report from the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission said severe weather was a factor. Shortly after the three victims were in flight, a strong gust of...
SCHAUMBURG, IL
fox32chicago.com

Man, 35, fatally shot after leaving Washington Park home

CHICAGO - A man was shot and killed early Wednesday in the Washington Park neighborhood. Around 1:17 a.m., the 35-year-old left a residence in the 6200 block of South King Drive where he encountered a person outside, police said. After the two exchanged words, the suspect pulled out a gun...
CHICAGO, IL
ABC 7 Chicago

ABC 7 Chicago

Chicago, IL
86K+
Followers
12K+
Post
24M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC 7 Eyewitness News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from Chicago.

 https://abc7chicago.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy