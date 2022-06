DeSoto Caverns has revealed its new and improved name, Majestic Caverns. Keep reading to learn all about the big news and what the future looks like for Majestic Caverns. Formerly DeSoto Caverns, Majestic Caverns has been serving individuals and groups unforgettable adventures for over 40 years with guided Caverns Tours, live entertainment, many unique attractions and award-winning fudge. (We tried it yesterday…can confirm.)

BIRMINGHAM, AL ・ 17 HOURS AGO