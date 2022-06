Thursday was an absolute gem of a day from the start to finish with highs in the upper-70s to low-80s along with lots of sunshine. As of Thursday evening, there is a boundary positioned over central Nebraska which is firing some light showers. These should primarily remain to the north and west of the Tri-Cities, closer to Central City, Greeley, Ord, and Broken Bow. We keep some clouds overnight Thursday. Lincoln appears to remain dry with a low in the middle-50s.

LINCOLN, NE ・ 8 HOURS AGO