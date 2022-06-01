ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Little Rock, AR

Violent Memorial Day weekend in Little Rock

By Caitrin Assaf
KARK 4 News
KARK 4 News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43AOm1_0fwKpvaO00

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – A violent weekend in the City of Little Rock sees 4 shootings and 2 homicides, one of which involved a young girl.

Saturday, LRPD responded to three: a homicide on Fair Park involving 7-year-old Chloe Alexander, a child caught in the crossfire when the person she was with was targeted; drive-by shooting on West Markham and North Elm; and another drive-by on 15 th street.

Sunday clocked in a shooting on Mabelvale Pike, and Monday saw two: a shooting on Booker and 24 th street, and a homicide investigation on Gila Valley in west Little Rock.

Multiple shootings in Little Rock mark a violent Memorial Day weekend

With a national focus on gun violence following last week’s mass shooting in Texas, the violent weekend was heartbreaking for many in the capital city. For Little Rock natives like Joel Love, it feels like the shootings will never stop – unless people step up, he says, and do something.

“We got to be willing to let go of that street code and street mentality of not opening up our mouths and speaking about things that happen in our community,” Love said.

LRPD interim chief Crystal Young-Haskins provided an update on Alexander’s investigation, saying the incident was isolated and homicide detectives are doing everything they can to bring her justice.

Officers are looking for 18-year-old Kenjata Daniels Jr. in connection to the shooting and are offering a $25,000 reward for any additional information.

Little Rock mayor Frank Scott, Jr. was asked about the weekend violence, but deferred questions to LRPD.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KARK.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Little Rock, AR
Crime & Safety
City
Little Rock, AR
Local
Arkansas Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Memorial Day Weekend#Shooting#Gun Violence#Homicide Detectives#Violent Crime#Lrpd#Mabelvale Pike
South Ark Daily

City Of Monticello Arkansas Worker Wednesday Features Monticello Arkansas Police Detective Hank Hollinger

This week’s highlight is Detective Hank Hollinger!. Hank is a lifetime resident of Monticello and has worked for the Monticello Police Department for 24 years. His favorite part of his job is being able to help the community. When Hank isn’t working, you can find him cooking and spending time with his wife and 3 yorkies. Together, they have 6 children, 10 grandchildren and a new great-grandchild.
MONTICELLO, AR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
swark.today

Chris Jones For Governor Campaign Set To Launch Statewide Walk A Mile In Your Shoes Tour

LITTLE ROCK, AR — Chris Jones, Democratic nominee for Governor of Arkansas, will kick off his statewide Walk A Mile In Your Shoes tour in Little Rock on Wednesday, June 1. Jones, who won handily in a crowded primary with over 70% of the vote, is excited to get back on the trail. The tour will bring Jones and his team to voters’ doorsteps in all 75 Arkansas counties. At each stop, Jones will walk side-by-side with Arkansans, hosting kitchen-table issues and policy conversations on front porches, working alongside real Arkansans on shifts of their jobs, and walking at least one mile (yes, literally) alongside residents of all 75 Arkansas counties.
LITTLE ROCK, AR
KARK 4 News

KARK 4 News

15K+
Followers
6K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

KARK.com is Little Rock's digital home for local news that matters, coverage from the Arkansas Storm Team and Pig Trail Nation highlights.

 https://www.kark.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy