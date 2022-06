WASHINGTON — The U.S. Air Force’s process for selecting U.S. Space Command’s headquarters had “significant shortfalls,” according to a government watchdog. The Government Accountability Office on Thursday published its review of the service’s selection process, which has drawn criticism from Colorado lawmakers, whose state was a finalist to host the combatant command’s headquarters. Colorado’s Peterson Space Force Base, which is serving as a provisional SPACECOM headquarters, ultimately lost out to Redstone Arsenal in Huntsville, Alabama, the Army’s hub for space and missile defense.

COLORADO STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO