Upcoming Mental Health & Substance Use summit at Lamar Dixon Center

South Louisiana Medical Associates (SLMA) offers an array of services and has recently expanded to not only include training and a medical graduate residence, but also direct patient care outside of the education system. The medical association was formed in 1978 with a public mission that includes training residents in all major specialties. SLMA continues to employ more than 100 medical providers at a host of locations and believes in personalized attention with patients as the main focus. They offer more than 28 specialties including Primary Adult and Pediatric Services, Cardiology, Neurology, Women’s Care, Opthalmology, and more.

LOUISIANA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO