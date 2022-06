WINONA LAKE – The Lilly Center for Lakes & Streams has appointed its new assistant director of marketing, Rucel “Rusty” Martinez, who assumed the position on May 23. Martinez most recently served as creative director at MudLOVE where he led marketing and content creation efforts for the brand. His work introduced him to the clean water crisis in the Central African Republic and the mission of Water for Good. This experience developed a growing passion for the health and beauty of Kosciusko County’s lakes and streams, according to a news release from The Lilly Center for Lakes & Streams.

WINONA LAKE, IN ・ 2 DAYS AGO