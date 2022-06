The Warsaw Evangelical Presbyterian Church has created a classical music concert series featuring local professional musicians as well as past Masterworks artists. At 4 p.m. June 18, Duo Cantabile will perform a concert of piano and cello music. Duo Cantabile is comprised of husband and wife team Nariaki Suguira and Simona Barbu, who performed in Warsaw last year to a full house. The second concert in the series will feature professional musicians from the Presbyterian Church and will take place at 4 p.m. Aug. 13. Featured in this concert are local musicians Judie Meulink, Dawn Engler, Martin Becker, Ben Essick, Judy Becker, Steve Stauffer and Sharon Burke. Gert Kumi will be returning to the area with colleague and harpist Heaven Fan. This duo will perform a harp/violin concert at 4 p.m. Sept. 10. All concerts will take place in the sanctuary of the Warsaw Evangelical Presbyterian Church, 210 S High St., and are free and open to the public. If you are interested in helping to support these concerts, or for more information, contact Judie Meulink at judie.meulink@gmail.com.

WARSAW, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO