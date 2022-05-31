Fishing Derby Is Saturday

Activity for the second phase of the River Park Square project in Plymouth should start soon. The second phase includes a picnic pavilion and playground area, along with a new sensory garden, and a Veterans Memorial Plaza. ADA sidewalks are planned and additional parking. Park Superintendent Michael Hite previously mentioned the location of the proposed ice rink was changed to be installed under the pavilion to save on maintenance and construction costs.

PLYMOUTH, IN ・ 2 DAYS AGO