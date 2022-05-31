Fishing Derby Is Saturday

NORTH WEBSTER - Kosciusko Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon-cutting ceremony Thursday for Dottie’s Soda Shop, 114 N. Main St., North Webster. Co-owner Curtis Grady said Dottie’s opened before the weekend of Halloween. He said he and his wife, Angie, opened up the store next to KiZa Designs.
GOSHEN, Ind. -- The first ever Water Fest will be hosted by the City of Goshen Stormwater Department on June 11 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Mill Street Park. Water Fest will include the unveiling of the 2022 storm drain mural art project, with a theme of raising awareness about clean city water and its connections to the city storm drains.
Pine Lake Waterpark is the perfect summer day trip for families looking to spend the day at the beach. Pine Lake Waterpark, located about 2-hours north of Indianapolis, has been a family-run business since 1922. Guests can soak up the sun each summer at this unique beach/waterpark. Quick Info about...
Brook Pointe Inn in Syracuse will be offering alcohol at the hotel in the future after the Alcoholic Beverage Board of Kosciusko County approved a new license for it on Thursday. The new beer, wine and liquor license for Brook Pointe Holdings Inc., 4906 E. CR 1200N, Syracuse, doing business...
Main Street Warsaw is excited to host Warsaw’s Got Talent during First Friday on June 3 in downtown Warsaw with Kensington Digital Media. The talent competition will begin at 5:30 p.m. and will feature groups and individuals performing their talents. The acts include singing, dancing, a comedian, a magician and more.
The 3rd annual Hometown Country Jam Music Festival is coming back to the Brickie Bowl in Hobart, IN on June 3-4, 2022! Tickets are $45 – $200. GA Seating Options: (First Come, First Serve) Lawn Seating (Chairs and Blankets) Bleacher Seating. Brickie Bowl is located at 705 E. 4th...
SOUTH BEND, Ind. – The Potawatomi Pool will be closed for the 2022 season, South Bend Venues Parks & Arts announced. The pool is currently under evaluation for this season and following seasons. In response to the closure, the Kennedy Water Playground’s hours will be extended to 11 a.m....
This is a "Handyman Special" if I ever did see one! If you're up for a project, this Sturgis, Michigan home for sale will keep you plenty busy. Located downtown, the historic home appears to have been left vacant for a while but judging by the graffiti inside it wasn't entirely empty.
Activity for the second phase of the River Park Square project in Plymouth should start soon. The second phase includes a picnic pavilion and playground area, along with a new sensory garden, and a Veterans Memorial Plaza. ADA sidewalks are planned and additional parking. Park Superintendent Michael Hite previously mentioned the location of the proposed ice rink was changed to be installed under the pavilion to save on maintenance and construction costs.
Stephanie M. Oswalt Lopez, 39, of Orlando, Fla., and formerly of Warsaw, died Friday, May 13, 2022, in Kissimmee, Fla., from injuries suffered in a traffic accident. Stephanie was born in Plymouth on Dec. 27, 1982, to Mark D. and Lora S. Curtis Oswalt. Stephanie will be laid to rest...
MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - From a new city hall, to a new police department, to a new park, the Mishawaka Riverwalk has been busy including at the Biergarten. And in a month, Mishawaka Mayor Dave Wood says building out the 3.5-mile-long Mishawaka Riverwalk will continue. “We have just awarded a...
Growing up I heard people on the news talk about giant sinkholes that would open up out of nowhere and swallow up an entire car. But I never knew that a sinkhole could happen underwater. Turns out they can and one of the biggest ones in Michigan is located in Alpena.
The Parkview Warsaw Center for Healthy Living will offer a Check-Up Day on Wednesday from 7 to 9:30 a.m. Participants can take advantage of reduced-cost lab testing. Changes have been made to test packages and pricing for 2022. Fasting is not required for these single tests: glycohemoglobin A1C ($30) and thyroid stimulating hormone, known as TSH ($35), according to a news release from Parkview Health.
On May 11, the Kosciusko County Conventions, Recreation and Visitor Commission awarded Wagon Wheel Center for the Arts a grant of $15,000 to help with the cost of the Wagon Wheel’s website updates. The Wagon Wheel’s website is in need of updates. “We just had Crowder perform at the...
Warsaw – As part of Warsaw’s First Friday Event and the “Remembering the Warsaw Speedway” Exhibit sponsored by the Kosciusko County Historical Society, this Friday will honor another group of Warsaw Speedway drivers and a track official that made such an impact to the local speedway, the fans, and the sport of racing.
INDIANAPOLIS — Is there a sweeter way to start your day than with a box of gleaming donuts? We think not. Yelp has released its 2022 list of Top 100 US Donut Shops ahead of National Donut Day on Friday, June 3, and one central Indiana store has landed in the top 20. PANA Donuts […]
AUBURN, Ind. (WFFT) — The Indiana Department of Transportation says there will be road paving on State Road 8 in Dekalb County next week. INDOT says the construction includes ADA improvements, patchwork, milling and repaving in Auburn. Crews will begin working between County Road 19 and C.R. 35 starting...
WINONA LAKE – Grace College invited 20 agricultural influencers in the county to its campus on Wednesday for a time of prayer and planning for its up-and-coming Center for Agriculture. The center will be launched as a result of funding from Lilly Endowment Inc. and will be modeled after...
Comments / 0