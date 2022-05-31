ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Warsaw, IN

Fishing Derby Is Saturday

Times-Union Newspaper
 2 days ago

The city of Warsaw Parks and Recreation Department fishing derby is 8 to 11:30 a.m....

timesuniononline.com

Times-Union Newspaper

June First Friday: Warsaw’s Got Talent

Main Street Warsaw is excited to host Warsaw’s Got Talent during First Friday on June 3 in downtown Warsaw with Kensington Digital Media. The talent competition will begin at 5:30 p.m. and will feature groups and individuals performing their talents. The acts include singing, dancing, a comedian, a magician and more.
WARSAW, IN
panoramanow.com

Hometown Country Music Festival In Hobart

The 3rd annual Hometown Country Jam Music Festival is coming back to the Brickie Bowl in Hobart, IN on June 3-4, 2022! Tickets are $45 – $200. GA Seating Options: (First Come, First Serve) Lawn Seating (Chairs and Blankets) Bleacher Seating. Brickie Bowl is located at 705 E. 4th...
HOBART, IN
abc57.com

Potawatomi Pool closed for 2022 season

SOUTH BEND, Ind. – The Potawatomi Pool will be closed for the 2022 season, South Bend Venues Parks & Arts announced. The pool is currently under evaluation for this season and following seasons. In response to the closure, the Kennedy Water Playground’s hours will be extended to 11 a.m....
max983.net

Update Given on River Park Square Phase II Project

Activity for the second phase of the River Park Square project in Plymouth should start soon. The second phase includes a picnic pavilion and playground area, along with a new sensory garden, and a Veterans Memorial Plaza. ADA sidewalks are planned and additional parking. Park Superintendent Michael Hite previously mentioned the location of the proposed ice rink was changed to be installed under the pavilion to save on maintenance and construction costs.
PLYMOUTH, IN
Times-Union Newspaper

Stephanie M. Lopez

Stephanie M. Oswalt Lopez, 39, of Orlando, Fla., and formerly of Warsaw, died Friday, May 13, 2022, in Kissimmee, Fla., from injuries suffered in a traffic accident. Stephanie was born in Plymouth on Dec. 27, 1982, to Mark D. and Lora S. Curtis Oswalt. Stephanie will be laid to rest...
WARSAW, IN
WNDU

Final phase of construction on its way for Mishawaka Riverwalk

MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - From a new city hall, to a new police department, to a new park, the Mishawaka Riverwalk has been busy including at the Biergarten. And in a month, Mishawaka Mayor Dave Wood says building out the 3.5-mile-long Mishawaka Riverwalk will continue. “We have just awarded a...
MISHAWAKA, IN
Times-Union Newspaper

Parkview Warsaw Center For Healthy Living Offers Check-Up Day June 8

The Parkview Warsaw Center for Healthy Living will offer a Check-Up Day on Wednesday from 7 to 9:30 a.m. Participants can take advantage of reduced-cost lab testing. Changes have been made to test packages and pricing for 2022. Fasting is not required for these single tests: glycohemoglobin A1C ($30) and thyroid stimulating hormone, known as TSH ($35), according to a news release from Parkview Health.
WARSAW, IN
Times-Union Newspaper

Wagon Wheel Receives $15K Grant From KCCRVC

On May 11, the Kosciusko County Conventions, Recreation and Visitor Commission awarded Wagon Wheel Center for the Arts a grant of $15,000 to help with the cost of the Wagon Wheel’s website updates. The Wagon Wheel’s website is in need of updates. “We just had Crowder perform at the...
KOSCIUSKO COUNTY, IN
Times-Union Newspaper

Warsaw?Speedway Adding Another Group To Hall

Warsaw – As part of Warsaw’s First Friday Event and the “Remembering the Warsaw Speedway” Exhibit sponsored by the Kosciusko County Historical Society, this Friday will honor another group of Warsaw Speedway drivers and a track official that made such an impact to the local speedway, the fans, and the sport of racing.
WARSAW, IN
Times-Union Newspaper

Max Reavis Jr.

Max Reavis Jr., 57, Milford, died Wednesday, June 1, 2022. Arrangements are pending with Titus Funeral Home and Cremation Services. To leave a condolence, visit www.TitusFuneralHome.com.
MILFORD, IN
wfft.com

Paving operations scheduled to begin on State Road 8 in Auburn

AUBURN, Ind. (WFFT) — The Indiana Department of Transportation says there will be road paving on State Road 8 in Dekalb County next week. INDOT says the construction includes ADA improvements, patchwork, milling and repaving in Auburn. Crews will begin working between County Road 19 and C.R. 35 starting...
AUBURN, IN
Times-Union Newspaper

Grace College Makes Plans For Center For Agriculture

WINONA LAKE – Grace College invited 20 agricultural influencers in the county to its campus on Wednesday for a time of prayer and planning for its up-and-coming Center for Agriculture. The center will be launched as a result of funding from Lilly Endowment Inc. and will be modeled after...
AGRICULTURE

