Lancia Vision Alpha concept is a glimpse of brand’s lost glory rejuvenated

As someone who’s tried watching and following a recipe on YouTube, I can attest to the fact that cooking with gadgets nearby is a bit of a tragedy waiting to happen. You get your hands dirty, then your screen dirty, then you struggle to unlock your device because you got dough on the fingerprint sensor or the camera. Chances are you spill stuff on the counter and your phone gets drenched, or worse, you accidentally knock something over because you’re in a rush. Designed by mother-daughter duo Mirabela and Alessia, the sousShelf is a handy kitchen countertop device that organizes your workflow so you don’t leave a mess that you have to then clean up. The sousShelf, modeled to look like an organizer tray, comes with its own tablet and phone stand, containers for kitchen tools, a dedicated bottle opener, a set of coasters, and get this, a stylus that lets you control your gadget without getting your grubby paws on that pristine touchscreen display.

