Today: Porter County Sheriff David Reynolds is on "Regionally Speaking" to discuss the topic of mental health as this National Mental Health Awareness Month comes to an end. He says mental health is one of the key issues at the County Jail, along with addiction. The topic came up at a recent law enforcement memorial program in Valparaiso. The Porter County Commissioners recently hired an outside consultant to conduct a community assessment on suicide awareness and prevention. We revisit our conversation with a former Illinois police officer who almost took his own life because of the stresses of his job and a misdiagnosis during an initial mental health treatment. Chris Prochut now is a mental health advocate and suicide prevention trainer for other police departments.

PORTER COUNTY, IN ・ 2 DAYS AGO