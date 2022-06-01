ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Menominee County, MI

Menominee County offers Open Meetings history lesson

By By ANN MEYER
Eagle Herald
Eagle Herald
 2 days ago

EagleHerald Staff Writer

MENOMINEE—Menominee County Commissioner Bernie Lang might not be considered the county’s longest serving commissioner if not for a lawsuit 38 years ago about the county government’s Open Meetings Act violation that unseated him as treasurer.

While Lang was appointed county treasurer briefly, members of the Taxpayers Alliance back in 1983 said a three-member committee that appointed him did so in private instead of allowing the public to participate. The alliance sued, citing a violation of the Open Meetings Act, and ultimately won.

While the local circuit court dismissed the lawsuit, saying the committee’s secrecy didn’t matter, an appeals court disagreed and set aside Lang’s appointment.

Lang ran for county treasurer in the election that followed the court’s decision, but the Taxpayer Alliance candidate won, he recalled Tuesday. “I got defeated. Then I ran for county board, and I’ve been there ever since,” Lang said. Lang had previously been elected to the county board in 1979, before the county treasurer left and he was asked to fill her shoes.

While the Menominee County Open Meetings Act case might seem like old news, it resurfaced in a Highwire Farms’ legal complaint filed May 31 in the Menominee County Courthouse accusing the City of Menominee of violating the Open Meetings Act during the selection process to determine which marijuana companies would receive retail licenses to operate facilities in Menominee.

In her brief, Highwire Farm’s Attorney Tamaris Henagan referred to the Taxpayers v. Menominee Clerk case, in which the court ruled “denial of a public hearing in itself impaired the rights of the public.”

While the three people—the county clerk, the county prosecutor and the county probate judge—who appointed Lang treasurer “held a good faith belief that they were not required to comply with the Michigan Open Meetings Act in filling the vacancy,” the appeals court disagreed.

Lang said the Taxpayers Alliance “went door to door collecting a dollar from each person opposed to the school board. They didn’t like the school board.”

Then the moved on to the county. “They eliminated several commissioners and the sheriff and the county clerk. They’re gone now,” recalled Lang, 89.

“They just didn’t care for the people that were on the county board. I don’t know what their reasoning was. They had a fresh air team—blow out the courthouse—and they did. They eliminated the sheriff and the clerk,” Lang said.

“That was a precise action for the Taxpayers Alliance to take over. The newspaper treated the Taxpayers Alliance as a third political party—the Democrats, the Republicans and the Taxpayers Alliance. I don’t know why but they wanted to clear the courthouse and they did.”

