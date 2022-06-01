Uvalde school police chief hasn’t responded to request for follow-up interview by state investigators

Tweet

Uvalde Consolidated Independent School District (CISD) Police Chief Peter Arredondo has not responded to Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) requests for a follow-up interview for the state’s investigation into the school shooting that left 21 people dead, a DPS official told NBC News.

“Uvalde and Uvalde CISD departments have been cooperating with investigators,” DPS spokesman Travis Considine said. But he added Arredondo has not responded since an initial interview two days ago, according to NBC News.

The Hill has reached out to the Texas Department of Public Safety for comment.

Arredondo had appeared in a brief press conference shortly after the shooting to confirm when it took place and that the school had students in the second, third and fourth grades.

“I can confirm right now that we have several injuries, adults and students, and we do have some deaths. The suspect is deceased,” Arredondo said at the time, adding more information would be released as the investigation continues.

But police came under fire after information emerged about the police response at Robb Elementary School that indicated officers waited to enter classrooms where children were in danger, as the incident commander — thought to be Arredondo — incorrectly believed the situation involved a barricaded suspect.

Last week, video footage showed concerned and frustrated families yelling at police officers outside the school during the shooting and trying to go inside to get to their children.

Over the weekend, the Department of Justice announced that it would review law enforcement’s response to the shooting.

Gov. Greg Abbott (R) has also said he was “livid” that he was “misled” about the police response at the scene.

“There are people who deserve answers the most, and those are the families whose lives have been destroyed,” Abbott said. “They need answers that are accurate.”