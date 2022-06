BERWYN >> A mark of a good team is winning while not playing your best. The Conestoga girls lacrosse team may not have it the way they are used to, but the finish was. The Pioneers recovered from a slow start with a second-half natural hat trick from Kate Galica, then held off a late rally to edge Downingtown East, 8-6, in the first round of the PIAA 3A Girls Lacrosse Championships on a hot Tuesday at Teamer Field.

DOWNINGTOWN, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO