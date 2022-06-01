ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma City, OK

Man Arrested After Attempting To Rob NW OKC Convenience Store

By Hunter McKee
 2 days ago
A store clerk escaped a terrifying situation after a man walked in with a knife and tried to steal several items from the store.

The incident happened Sunday afternoon at Discount Tobacco near Northwest 10th Street and Pennsylvania Avenue. The store clerk was behind the counter when he saw 63-year-old Joseph Jackson trying to steal alcohol.

That's when the clerk tried confronting him.

"The man produced a knife," Oklahoma City Police Department Master Sergeant Gary Knight said. "Threatened to do harm to the store clerk. The clerk, at that point, retreated outdoors."

The clerk then locked Jackson inside the store and called 911.

"At one point, he went to the drive-thru window that was attached to the store," said Knight. "Tried handing an I.D. out the window to one of the officers. The officer simply grabbed him by the arm, pulled him out the window and he was taken into custody at that point."

While searching Jackson, officers also found several packets of unopened cigarettes in his pockets and some scratch off tickets. They also found brass knuckles along with his knife.

"He'd also done some damage to the doors inside the store while trying to get out after he'd been locked in," Knight said.

Five bottles of antifreeze were spilled all over the floor and two empty vodka bottles were found. Thankfully, no one was injured during the incident.

Jackson was later arrested and booked into the Oklahoma County Detention Center.

News 9 reached out to the owner of the store, but he did not answer.

