The Newark appearance this Saturday of the Rev. Dr. William Barber to promote his June 18 Poor People’s Campaign March on Washington also will be just ten days ahead of the city’s municipal run-off election June 14 that will determine the make-up of the City Council. The outcome of these races, in which Mayor Ras Baraka has much invested, could be seen as a reflection on how much progress the engaged electorate feels the incumbent has made on his ambitious agenda he laid out in 2014 when he was first elected Mayor.

NEWARK, NJ ・ 18 HOURS AGO