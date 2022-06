Francisco Lindor has been one of the hottest New York Mets players lately, but he was forced out of the lineup by an unusual injury. Mets manager Buck Showalter said before Thursday’s game at the Los Angeles Dodgers that Lindor closed a door on a finger on his right hand at his hotel. The Mets were thinking about letting Lindor serve as the designated hitter, but Showalter decided to give him the night off.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 7 HOURS AGO