TX:SCHOOL SHGT SCHOOL POLICE CHIEF UNDER SCRUTINY

Richard Small is a self proclaimed "NRA Republican" and long-time gun owner who says the Uvalde, Texas, shooting made him question why he owned an AR-15-style gun - a gun that has been used in multiple mass shooting in the US.
Director of the National Policing Institute's Center for Targeted Violence Prevention Frank Straub discusses the Department of Justice's upcoming review of the school shooting in Uvalde, Texas, and whether the officers were negligent in their response.
Andy Murray says the Uvalde mass school shooting is 'unbelievably upsetting'. Andy Murray - who survived the Dunblane massacre in 1996 - called the mass shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde “unbelievably upsetting”.
