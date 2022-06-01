ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma State

Author Of Nation’s Strictest Abortion Ban Answers Questions About The Law, IVF

By Brittany Toolis
News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City
News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2dIRVE_0fwKk5tK00

Oklahoma is home to the strictest abortion ban in the nation. While on the floor, state lawmakers who opposed the bill said it could call into question fertility treatments such as in vitro fertilization.

State representative Wendi Stearman, the new law's author, answered questions on how those fertility treatments would work in conjunction with the law in addition to where they could clash and how the law will be enforced.

"The moment the two join together the child is created," Rep. Stearman said as she answered questions while on the House Floor.

Lawmakers who oppose the new law wanted answers on how it would affect treatments like IVF.

"It was not even a discussion to limit IVF ever. That was brought up on the floor, but it was never a concern," Rep. Stearman said.

While the law doesn't mention IVF, it defines an unborn child as “a human fetus or embryo in any stage of gestation from fertilization until birth” in the bill.

The confusion comes from the process of IVF which fertilizes eggs for implantation. The eggs are then stored for potential future use. When a person or family is done having children, per the Mayo Clinic’s website, “you might be able to donate unused frozen embryos to another couple or a research facility. You might also choose to discard unused embryos."

"It doesn't necessarily address all areas of life before birth. It has very limited application," Rep. Stearman said.

The representative said an abortion is defined in this specific bill as the termination of a pregnancy, not what happens in a lab.

However, the Mayo Clinic said pregnancy terminations can also occur in those who use IVF if too many eggs implant which is called fetal reduction.

"You're getting down into details that would need to be discussed with a doctor, but the bill itself is terminating a pregnancy,” Rep. Stearman said. “So, if a pregnancy is terminated, then this bill could be utilized."

She also said the exception for a life-threatening circumstance could potentially be applied, as well. There are exceptions for rape and incest if they are reported to police.

Statistically, only about a third of assaults are reported, according to the Rape, Abuse and Incest National Network. For every 1,000 sexual assaults, only about 300 are reported.

"I am concerned if someone who behaves in this situation does not get reported and is not held accountable. That is a major concern. My hope is this will actually encourage reporting,” Rep. Stearman said.

Clinics are also concerned people who miscarry could be targeted because they're suspected of having an abortion.

While the law doesn't allow for legal action against the pregnant person, but the person who performs, aids, or abets in the procedure can face a civil lawsuit by anyone. They would have to get an attorney to find out how that suspected pregnancy ended, who performed or helped with the procedure.

"Losing a child is a traumatic situation, yes,” Rep. Stearman said. “If someone is asking questions, that has the potential to be traumatic. This bill does not provide that authority. This bill does not address how an individual goes about filing a lawsuit. That is left to the individual."

Emergency contraception like Plan B is still legal under House Bill 4327. The bill also states the procedure is not an "abortion" as defined in the law if it saves the life or preserves the health of the fetus, to remove a fetus that's no longer alive, or to remove an ectopic pregnancy.

Comments / 0

Related
Washington Examiner

Abortion witness tells Congress men can get pregnant and have abortions

A witness who supports abortion rights during the House Judiciary Committee's abortion hearing Wednesday said she believes a person can choose what gender they identify as and that, therefore, men can get pregnant and have abortions. Aimee Arrambide, the executive director of the abortion advocacy group Avow Texas, was asked...
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Independent

Abortion care doctor tells Republican congressman she ‘cannot fathom’ aborting a child halfway through the birth canal

An abortion care provider pushed back on questions from a Republican congressman when she was asked about whether she would ever abort a foetus that was halfway through the birth canal.The questioning took place during a House Judiciary Committee hearing focusing on how abortion rights are at risk. The hearing came after Politico reported a leaked Supreme Court draft opinion overturning Roe v Wade, the 1973 Supreme Court ruling that enshrined the right of women to seek an abortion.Representative Mike Johnson of Louisiana asked Dr Yashica Robinson, an obstetrician-gynecologist based in Huntsville, Alabama, whether she supports the right of...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
The Guardian

Banning abortions is just the start – next the US right want to outlaw contraception

Jacky Eubanks has a fire in her belly, Donald Trump’s endorsement under her belt and the eradication of birth control on her mind. A week ago no one had heard of Eubanks, a recent college graduate who is running for a Michigan state senate seat with Trump’s seal of approval. Now the Gen Z-ealot is all over the news because of a recent interview with a Christian organisation called Church Militant, in which she promised to vote to make birth control illegal should the opportunity arise.
POTUS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Oklahoma Health
Local
Oklahoma Government
State
Oklahoma State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Abortion Law#Abortion Issues#Ivf#Abortion Clinics#Politics State#Politics Legislative#House#The Mayo Clinic
Shine My Crown

Candace Owens Claims Parents Who Allow Kids to ‘Pick Their Gender’ Are Likely ‘Adult Predators’

Candace Owens is giving her take on parenting this week… and claims that there is something suspect about a parent who allows their children to choose their gender. “I would never allow my children to have play dates at the homes of parents who have allowed their children to pick their gender. Such an easy way to identify adult predators,” she tweeted.
RELATIONSHIPS
Salon

Nine Republicans vote "no" on bill that would help low-income parents access baby food amid shortage

Nine House Republicans voted against a bipartisan bill to help low-income mothers access baby food amid the national formula shortage. The bill, dubbed the "Access to Baby Formula Act" (HR 7791), was passed with 414 "yes" votes. The measure would allow the Department of Agriculture to waive restrictions on baby food for recipients of the Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants, and Children (WIC). Typically, WIC limits the range of baby food brands that parents can purchase through the federal program.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Fox News

Ohio Democrat running for governor tells Chuck Todd government shouldn’t restrict when women can get abortions

Ohio’s Democrat nominee for governor indicated that there should no government restrictions on when a woman can get an abortion during a MSNBC interview on Wednesday. After winning her primary on Tuesday, Nan Whaley, former Mayor of Dayton, will face off against Republican Governor Mike DeWine in Ohio’s gubernatorial election this November. MSNBC anchor Chuck Todd interviewed the Democrat on Wednesday, asking her to weigh in on the Supreme Court possibly overturning Roe v. Wade, and where she drew the line on abortion rights.
OHIO STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Law
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Pregnancy
NewsBreak
Women's Health
Slate

Doctors in Alabama Already Turn Away Miscarrying Patients. This Will Be Our New Normal Across the Country.

If you want to understand the future of medical care for pregnant women in a post-Roe world, look no further than what is happening in Alabama. As others have pointed out for Slate, the leaked draft majority opinion in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization paves the way for criminalizing many aspects of pregnancy. While Texas’ abortion ban, S.B. 8, has essentially halted all abortions in the state, Alabama offers a glimpse of a troubling future in which the provision of medical care for pregnant people is deeply intertwined with the cultural attitudes that seek to criminalize “undesirable” pregnancy outcomes.
ALABAMA STATE
Salon

Roe the last straw? 63% of Americans already believe the Supreme Court is politically motivated

About 63% of all American voters believe that the Supreme Court's decision-making is primarily driven by politics, according to a new survey released by Quinnipiac University. The survey also revealed that just 32% believe that the court is mostly motivated by law, while as many as seven in ten Americans feel that the court's justices should be given term limits.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Tampa Bay Times

Where do the 64 million babies aborted in the U.S. since ‘Roe’ go for justice? | Column

Chief Justice John Roberts has confirmed the accuracy of a leaked document that revealed an initial majority vote to overturn Roe v. Wade. In that memo, Justice Samuel Alito wrote that the 1973 case overturning restrictive state abortion laws was “egregiously wrong from the start.” So where do the 64 million babies aborted in the U.S. since that historic decision go for justice?
CONGRESS & COURTS
News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City

News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City

Oklahoma City, OK
12K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

News 9 KWTV in Oklahoma City provides news, weather and sports information for central, western and northern Oklahoma to keep Oklahomans safe, informed and entertained.

 https://www.griffin.news/

Comments / 0

Community Policy