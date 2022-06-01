ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marathon, FL

Hero boat captain rushes family of parasailers to shore after mom, 33, is killed and her two sons, 7 and 10, are injured after getting caught in a storm and crashing into abandoned bridge in the Florida Keys

By Melissa Koenig For Dailymail.Com
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 4 days ago

A heroic boat captain braves a powerful Florida squall to save the two children of a parasailer who died when she and her kids crashed into an abandoned bridge.

The 33-year-old mother who has not been named, and her two sons, aged 7 and 10, were all parasailing in the Florida Keys at around 5pm on Monday when a sudden storm propelled them into Old Seven-Mile Bridge in Marathon. The cable tethering the woman and her sons to a boat snapped as it hit the bridge, and the trio fell into the water, the Miami Herald reports.

One of the first on the scene was Capt. John Callion who had been manning a fishing charter boat with two passengers on board nearby.

'At around 5.30pm, I noticed a parasail boat parasailing into a storm,' he wrote on Facebook, explaining: 'It went from flat conditions to blowing 30mph in a matter of seconds.

'I knew right away the outcome was going to be bad,' he said. 'Sure enough, the line connected to the parasail broke.'

'At first, and from a distance, the bridge seemed to be a saving grace to stop the parasail from traveling any further.

'Unfortunately, the victims made contact with the wing wall section of the bridge, and it was at a high rate of sped.'

He told the Herald that he did not see the mom and kids hit the bridge, because he immediately raced after them as soon as he saw them fall into the water.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2JJ8jg_0fwKjuLZ00
Callion and the crew on board his boat tried to provide CPR to the woman and the 7-year-old boy before he rushed them over to a local restaurant, where EMS crews took charge
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=15DWq0_0fwKjuLZ00
A mother and her two sons crashed into an abandoned bridge while parasailing in Key West on Monday at around 5pm
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01Ysyy_0fwKjuLZ00
Capt. John Callion raced his boat over to the scene, to rescue the woman and two boys, ages 7 and 10, from the water

Callion then found the mother and her seven-year-old son unconscious in the water. The seven-year-old, the Herald reports, was still wrapped in the parasails harness, while the 10-year-old was battered but unconscious.

Callion and his crew then cut the harness from the chute, which was hanging from the decommissioned bridge, and he and his passengers began CPR on the child and his mother - but soon realized the woman had no pulse.

Fortunately, Monroe County sheriff's deputies were on the bridge for another incident - and witnessed Callion get the victims into his boat.

They then reportedly yelled down from the bridge to get the woman and her sons to the Sunset Grill, an oceanfront restaurant located at the base of the bridge.

Once they arrived, a Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission officer began chest compressions on the woman aboard Callion’s boat, Sgt. Deborah Johnson of the Keys sheriff’s office said in her incident report.

She then hopped on board the boat to assist the officers with CPR, but once paramedics arrived on the scene, the Miami Herald reports, she turned her attention to the seven-year-old boy, who she said was going in and out of consciousness.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40ehcu_0fwKjuLZ00
Callion described the harrowing experience in a Facebook post, explaining that the weather suddenly turned for the worse and the line connected to the parasail broke
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ndzOs_0fwKjuLZ00
The tragic crash occurred at the Old Seven Mile Bridge (left), which was decommissioned in the 1980s when the new Seven Mile Bridge opened (right)

He had injuries to his left eye, arms, legs and torso, according to Johnson, who said she 'laid on my stomach and tried to have [him] look me in the eye to keep him awake.'

Eventually, she said, the paramedics stopped their life-saving efforts on the woman and focused on the boy.

The mother, from Schaumburg, Illinois, died at the scene.

They were then transported to a local hospital - but doctors there said the 7-year-old boy should be flown to Nicklaus Children’s Hospital near South Miami. It is unclear how he is doing.

Unfortunately, thunder storms continued in the region, and the helicopter was not able to take off until around 10pm. It arrived at the hospital shortly after 10.30pm.

Meanwhile, the Miami Herald reports, the woman's husband and other relatives made their way to the restaurant to see the woman.

'I explained to him, best I could, nobody could go in or around her until the Medical Examiner gave authorization,' Johnson said.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission is now investigating the crash, and a staff member with the parasailing company, Lighthouse Parasail of Marathon, told NBC 6 Miami they would cooperate with the investigations.

The Old Seven-Mile Bridge which they hit connects Knights Key in the Middle Keys city of Marathon with Little Duck Key in the Lower Keys and was decommissioned in the 1980s.

Callion, meanwhile, wrote in his Facebook post: 'My heart and prayers go out to the victims. I truly did all I could do.

'Never take life for granted,' he concluded. 'Things can change in a second.'

Comments / 13

Jenny Perry
4d ago

earlier the news post from this news source said that the cord was cut by the captain from the boat??? what happened to that story. that was breaking news when I first read it. no one is mentioning the boat they were on or the captain anymore. just still investigating. that's was a lot of information in the first article before you replaced it with this one.

Reply(1)
4
Related
Daily Mail

PICTURED: Indian-born woman, 33, from Illinois who died in Florida Keys parasailing accident that left her son, 10, and nephew, 9, seriously injured after their line became detached

An Indian woman from Illinois has been pictured after she was killed while parasailing along with two young children. Supraja Alaparthi, 33, lost her life during the incident in the Florida Keys, while her son, Sriakshith Alaparthi, 10, and her nine-year-old nephew Vishant Sadda were injured. A sudden storm prompted...
SCHAUMBURG, IL
Complex

18-Year-Old Dies After Hole He and His Sister Were Digging in Sand at New Jersey Beach Collapses

An 18-year-old is dead after becoming trapped in sand while digging a hole with his younger sister at a beach in New Jersey. Per a report from News 12 Westchester, the incident occurred on Tuesday while the man and his 17-year-old sister were “digging a large hole” at a Toms River beach. Both individuals were trapped when the sand collapsed, ultimately resulting in the response of multiple local agencies.
TOMS RIVER, NJ
The Independent

Police snipers surround alligator-infested Florida pond after deadly car crash

One person has died after a car carrying two people crashed into a retention pond, prompting a daring underwater rescue from first responders as police stood watch with long guns onshore looking out for alligators. The crash took place in Florida on Friday when a blue Toyota minivan was moving south on the Florida Turnpike in West Miami-Dade, according to authorities. The Florida Highway Patrol said that shortly before 12pm the vehicle was exiting to head west when the driver lost control of the vehicle while turning right on the exit ramp. The car flipped over before entering the...
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
South Miami, FL
Marathon, FL
Accidents
State
Florida State
City
Marathon, FL
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
State
Illinois State
Local
Florida Accidents
Marathon, FL
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Florida Keys#Thunder Storms#Parasailing#Braves#Capt#Traffic Accident#Heral
Daily Mail

PICTURED: Two women, 23 and 28, missing after going off 12ft 'drowning machine' dam on Memorial Day while floating down Virginia river with ten others on paddleboards and tubes

Two women enjoying a Memorial Day on the water are missing after they knocked off their floatation devices and were swept up in the roiling current under low Virginia dam sometimes referred to as a 'drowning machine.'. Rescue workers, family and friends are desperately searching for Laura E. Winstead, 23,...
HENRICO COUNTY, VA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Facebook
Shine My Crown

10-year-old Girl Fatally Shoots Woman Fighting Her Mom After She Was Thrown Bag Containing Firearm

A 10-year-old girl shot and killed a woman who was fighting with her mother after she was allegedly thrown her mother's bag, which contained a firearm. Lashun Denise Rodgers, 41, and Lakrisha Isaac, 31, got into a physical fight at the Jernigan Gardens Apartments. During the fight, Isaac handed a bag containing a gun to her daughter. Her daughter then removed the gun from the bag and fired two shots at Rodgers.
ORLANDO, FL
Daily Mail

House of Horrors children rescued from their abusive parents' California home were 'pressured by new guardian' into living in miserable conditions once again in run-down apartment in crime-ridden area

Several of the 13 Turpin siblings freed from their abusive parents' Southern California home have once again found themselves living in miserable conditions after they were pressured to move to a run-down apartment in a crime-ridden area by their county guardian, court documents showed. Court documents are slowly being released...
PERRIS, CA
The Independent

Father ‘could have been saved’ from burning Tesla but electric doors wouldn’t open, lawsuit says

A father “could have been saved” from his crashed Tesla Model S but police were unable to get the electric doors open following a crash, a lawsuit has alleged. Omar Awan died when his Tesla vehicle crashed in Florida’s Broward County in February 2019, and police were unable to rescue him from the car.According to a lawsuit filed by his wife Liliana, Tesla was to blame for a “defective” design on the Model S, which allegedly stopped police and first responders from rescuing her husband. While Tesla denies the claims, the police report filed by an officer for the Davie...
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

381K+
Followers
42K+
Post
169M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy