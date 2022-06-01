Tempo increases as Packers hit second week of OTA’s

GREEN BAY, Wis (WFRV) – With the winds whipping around on a hot May afternoon, the Green Bay Packers got to work installing more of their playbook as they approach the beginning of the 2022 regular season.

Week one was full of soft installs. Now comes the time when studying becomes fast and furious and the retention rate for the rookies skyrockets.

“There’s a lot that’s thrown at these guys. That’s why it’s so important for those young guys to kind of stay ahead and stay up on everything we’ve done in the past,” head coach Matt LaFleur said. “Our philosophy is to throw as much at these guys as possible, especially this time of year. You kind of get a feel for what guys can do well. I don’t like it when we get into the season and they’re hearing things for the first time. I’d rather them at least have heard it, just get some exposure to it before the season rolls around.”

His players know what’s expected of them but that doesn’t mean the learning curve isn’t overwhelming for the rookies.

“Yes, it’s coming fast and furious but on my end, I know I can control what I can control so just being able to dissect whatever that there is that, I know that makes me feel so overwhelmed, it keeps me at a pace that makes me feel controlled in what I do,” said rookie wide receiver Romeo Doubs.

Last season, the Packers had a couple of rookies on the offensive line starting. This year, second-year guard/tackle Royce Newman feels a little more in control.

“Just learning the technique, the speed of the game, How much it just ramped up,” Newman said. “Just kind of getting used to that, learning to block these guys in the middle.”

The 2022 season is approaching quickly but everyone is still cognizant of how last year ended. It’s not a memory the Packers are quick to forget.

“Not in a sense that we’re down about it, but it’s definitely motivation. Motivation going forward… the year before as well,” running back AJ Dillon said. “Now going into year three, we’ve been right there, right there on the cusp and so that’s what times like this are, you look back and how you can improve, things you could have done better and then you try to make it come to fruition and we’ll try to have it all together by the season start.”

The Packers have mandatory minicamp next week and then a final week of OTA’s.

