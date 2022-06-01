Suspect flees traffic stop, hits police cruiser in Montgomery Co.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – A suspect was arrested in Englewood after fleeing a traffic stop Tuesday.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY Regional Dispatch said officers made a traffic stop around 7 p.m. on a Chrysler near the intersection of Salem Avenue and Wolf Road.
Dispatchers said the vehicle hit the cruiser and fled on I-75 North, then went onto I-70 westbound.
The suspect drove into the Meijer parking lot in Englewood and they were taken into custody.
