Montgomery County, OH

Suspect flees traffic stop, hits police cruiser in Montgomery Co.

By Schalischa Petit-De
 4 days ago

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – A suspect was arrested in Englewood after fleeing a traffic stop Tuesday.

Montgomery County Regional Dispatch said officers made a traffic stop around 7 p.m. on a Chrysler near the intersection of Salem Avenue and Wolf Road.

Dispatchers said the vehicle hit the cruiser and fled on I-75 North, then went onto I-70 westbound.

The suspect drove into the Meijer parking lot in Englewood and they were taken into custody.

2 NEWS will update this developing story as we receive more information.

