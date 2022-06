A bill proposing to move local elections to even-numbered years will not move forward in the New York State Legislature, according to multiple reports. NYS Assemblymember Amy Paulin, D-Scarsdale, told Spectrum News that the measure will not advance in the Assembly and will not be sent to Gov. Kathy Hochul’s desk this year after widespread outcry from Republicans and Democrats alike. The bill has remained in the Senate and Assembly election committees and will die in the Legislature when its session ends this week.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 12 HOURS AGO