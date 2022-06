Big guy, big bat: Newman has been catalyst for defending champion Missoula PaddleHeads

MISSOULA — After dropping two of three in Great Falls over the weekend, the Missoula PaddleHeads exacted a little revenge Tuesday night at Ogren-Allegiance Park. The Voyagers struggled to get on base late in a 4-2 loss on a chilly evening. Missoula pulled into a tie with Great Falls for second place in the Pioneer League North Division at 5-2, just a half game behind the front-running Glacier Range Riders of Kalispell.

MISSOULA, MT ・ 1 DAY AGO