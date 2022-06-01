ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Lyme, CT

Conn. state parks filled to capacity

By Kevin Hogan
Eyewitness News
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEAST LYME, Conn. (WFSB) - Connecticut beaches and parks were closed Memorial Day because they were filled to capacity. State parks, especially those with beaches, have a limited amount of parking spaces. Silver Sands in Milford has...

www.wfsb.com

Comments / 0

Related
Eyewitness News

Family spots whale breaching the water south of Groton

STONINGTON, Conn. (WFSB) - A local family was greeted with a splash of surprise when they spotted a whale just a few feet away from their boat and they got it all on camera. On Memorial Day, the Jordan family of five were out on their boat near Race Rock, towards the west end of Fishers Island and were met by one of nature’s beautiful creatures, a whale.
i95 ROCK

New Milford Moose Photo Comes Days After Warning from CT

A report out of the Patch got the conversation juices flowing Tuesday (5/31/22) on the Ethan and Lou Show. The Patch article states that CT has entered "prime moose sighting season." The basic idea being, if you're going to see a moose in the Nutmeg State, now would be the most likely time. However, the article warns that while moose numbers are up since the 70's and 80's, they are still very low, statewide.
NEW MILFORD, CT
Eyewitness News

Gas leak impacts customers on Park Street in Hartford

HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - A gas system was damaged on a busy street in Hartford on Thursday morning. Connecticut Natural Gas crews were called to Park Street. “There was third-party damage to the gas system on Park Street in Hartford,” said Gage Frank, corporate communications manager for Connecticut, Avangrid. “CNG crews are currently working to restore service to those affected customers.”
HARTFORD, CT
Eyewitness News

iWitness video: Whale spotted near Stonington

New Milford schools looking to hire more armed security. Mitch Gross, a spokesperson for Eversource, talks about how you can save money on your bill as the price of electricity goes up. Updated: 2 hours ago. I-TEAM: State tax on diesel to increase.
STONINGTON, CT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
East Lyme, CT
Government
City
East Lyme, CT
Local
Connecticut Cars
City
New London, CT
City
Milford, CT
Local
Connecticut Lifestyle
Local
Connecticut Government
State
Connecticut State
East Lyme, CT
Lifestyle
milfordmirror.com

8 Connecticut farm dinners to try this summer

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. It's the best time of year — for enjoying the riches from Connecticut's farms. The state's farmers and chefs collaborate for special dinners throughout the summer and fall, dreaming up multi-course menus with whatever's fresh and in season.
CONNECTICUT STATE
Eater

An Eater’s Guide to the Connecticut Shoreline

As high temperatures and sticky humidity descend upon the East Coast each summer, residents start looking for places to escape the crowds, the smells, and the sweat. New Yorkers head to the Hamptons, Bostonians flood Cape Cod and Nantucket, and Rhode Islanders turn to Newport — but the popularity of these seaside refuges comes at a cost, literally. The prices in the Hamptons, Cape Cod, and Newport are sky-high during the peak season, and these buzzy hotspots can’t always deliver the soothing outdoor escapes and fresh seafood that made them popular in the first place.
CONNECTICUT STATE
Eyewitness News

Strawberry season is here

GLASTONBURY, Conn. (WFSB) - June is here and so is strawberry season!. The berries are starting to turn red on Connecticut farms. Meteorologist Connor Lewis took a visit to Cavanna’s farm in Glastonbury to see how the strawberries are coming together. “Overall, the weather has been good this season!...
GLASTONBURY, CT
Eyewitness News

Baby formula drive to be held in Hartford this weekend

HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - As the federal government works to ramp up production of baby formula, communities are taking matters into their owns hands. Formula drives are being organized across the state, including in Hartford. Eyewitness News spoke to a Hartford resident who has been struggling to find formula for...
HARTFORD, CT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Parking Spaces#Beaches#Vehicles#Wfsb
Eyewitness News

West Haven cancels upcoming carnival over security concerns

WEST HAVEN, CT (WFSB) – The popular West Haven carnival has been called off this year over security concerns. City leaders canceled the event with less than a month to go. “It is probably a very big money maker for the church, which is unfortunate as well, hopefully they can find a date to reschedule to it,” said Jen Ligas of West Haven.
WEST HAVEN, CT
i95 ROCK

Slow Down Connecticut, It’s Turtle Nesting Season

It's horrifying to see any animal getting hit by a vehicle. We're the dummies that took away their natural pathways and landscape, and built asphalt trails for Dollar General trucks to funnel cheap Cheetos in our faces. This is the time of year in Connecticut though, where if we show just a wee bit of respect, we can pay it back to our beautiful turtles.
CONNECTICUT STATE
Eyewitness News

I-Team Investigation: State tax on diesel expected to rise in July

NEWINGTON, CT (WFSB) - Higher prices will be coming soon to a gas station near you. The state is expected to raise the diesel tax in July. This has the potential to affect every single resident in Connecticut. It’s important to note that the new diesel tax hasn’t been established...
NEWINGTON, CT
hamlethub.com

Walnut Beach New Protocols Include Parking Restrictions

Milford is deploying new beach management protocols in response to overcrowding and unruly behavior at Walnut Beach. Effective immediately, additional parking restrictions will be in place for the Walnut Beach lot(s), a strengthened infrastructure around the beach perimeter (limiting the entrances to ensure better, safer monitoring for users arriving/exiting) will be installed, and new personnel assignments will be employed.
MILFORD, CT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Cars
Register Citizen

Officials: Racist message affixed to sign board in Deep River

DEEP RIVER — The Connecticut State Police Hate Crimes Unit is investigating after the agency said a “vulgar, racist message” was affixed to a sign board Wednesday morning. The state police barracks in Westbrook was notified around 6:50 a.m. that the message had been posted on a...
DEEP RIVER, CT
WestfairOnline

RV One Superstores opens first New England outlet in Newtown

RV Retailer LLC has announced the opening of its first New England-based RV One Superstores dealership at 201 South Main St. in Newtown. The new 31,000-saqure-foot store has 14 indoor service bays and two wash bays. This is the 21st location for the RV One Superstores brand, which is primarily concentrated on the East Coast.
NEWTOWN, CT
Eyewitness News

Pedal Cruise Party Boat offers fun on CT shoreline

MILFORD, CT (WFSB) - Just in time for the hot summer days is a chance to cruise the Connecticut shoreline in style and have a whole lot of fun. “This is where you want to be. It’s summer, when you have a group, when you want to party, this is the place,” said Colin Caplan with Pedal Cruise Connecticut.
MILFORD, CT
i95 ROCK

The C-130 Flyover Rattled My Molars in Torrington Yesterday

I'm an idiot, I obviously knew it was Memorial Day yesterday, but I was still kinda rattled when that huge plane flew over me during Torrington's Memorial Day Parade. I'm sure you heard and felt it, but did you see it? It flew over New Milford's Memorial Day Parade also.
Eyewitness News

Town sign in Deep River vandalized with racist slurs

DEEP RIVER, CT (WFSB) – Police are investigating after a sign in Deep River was vandalized with racist remarks. The sign was supposed to remind people about the Memorial Day festivities, but someone changed it to racist words. First Selectman Angus McDonald, Jr. said they have started an investigation...
DEEP RIVER, CT
Daily Voice

Connecticut DEEP Seeking Public's Help In Locating Missing Bristol Boater

Officials in Connecticut are seeking the public’s assistance in locating a 24-year-old Hartford County man who was reported missing after a boating incident on an area lake. The Connecticut State Environmental Conservation Police (DEEP) responded to Brookfield Bay on Candlewood Lake on Sunday, May 29, when a man from Bristol went missing in the water while out with a group of friends.
BRISTOL, CT
NBC Connecticut

Milford Making Changes at Walnut Beach After Large Fights

Days after multiple fights broke out at Walnut Beach in Milford, some changes are going into effect at the beach, including parking restrictions, and police will be tracking social media accounts that promote events that are not authorized, city officials said Wednesday. In response to what city officials called “overcrowding...

Comments / 0

Community Policy