Conn. state parks filled to capacity

As high temperatures and sticky humidity descend upon the East Coast each summer, residents start looking for places to escape the crowds, the smells, and the sweat. New Yorkers head to the Hamptons, Bostonians flood Cape Cod and Nantucket, and Rhode Islanders turn to Newport — but the popularity of these seaside refuges comes at a cost, literally. The prices in the Hamptons, Cape Cod, and Newport are sky-high during the peak season, and these buzzy hotspots can’t always deliver the soothing outdoor escapes and fresh seafood that made them popular in the first place.

CONNECTICUT STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO