Lake Charles, LA

United Way of SWLA introduces summer volunteer program

By Amma Siriboe
KPLC TV
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLake Charles, LA (KPLC) - United Way of Southwest Louisiana will be kicking off its summer volunteer program tomorrow. The program begins June 1st and will last through the end of July. Teens between the ages of 13 and 18 are welcome to participate....

