United Way of SWLA introduces summer volunteer program
By Amma Siriboe
KPLC TV
2 days ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - United Way of Southwest Louisiana will be kicking off its summer volunteer program tomorrow. The program begins June 1st and will last through the end of July. Teens between the ages of 13 and 18 are welcome to participate....
DeRidder, LA (KPLC) - Atlas Preservation will be holding a community workshop that will teach residents how to clean, repair, and preserve gravestones. The hands-on preservation workshop is free and will take place from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, June 4, 2022. The workshop will be presented at...
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Housing after hurricanes Laura and Delta was slim to none. Manita Khatri and some of her friends were living in a townhouse near the McNeese campus before the storms hit. They evacuated to Texas and returned to an unlivable situation. But she still had to...
The Friends of Ben Terry Benefit is a local, grassroots fundraiser being held to support local beloved meteorologist Ben Terry. It will be held Saturday, June 4, at Burton Coliseum. Terry was first diagnosed with colon cancer in late 2020. The following year he underwent chemotherapy, radiation and surgery. After...
New Iberia, La (KADN)- One painter had a vision that came true with just a slide of his paintbrush. as he looks back at the community he grew up with, he knows making a change with just a dash of paint could touch the community around him. Here in New...
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Big Brothers Big Sisters of Southwest Louisiana is celebrating Older Americans’ Month by recruiting volunteers ages 55 and older to serve in its Foster Grandparent program. Foster Grandparents recruits will work one-on-one with students struggling with reading and math currently at schools in Lake...
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A vision by local veteran supporters could soon become a reality. They want a monument at the Southwest Louisiana veterans cemetery to memorialize those buried there. After cutting through all of the red tape, they’re now ready to accept donations. While the veterans home...
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office is hosting its Jr. Deputy Academy for children ages 11 to 14. A meet and greet will be held on Monday, June 20 at 8:30 a.m. at the Martin Luther King Jr. Center on 2009 N. Simmons Street. CPSO...
Sulphur, La. (KPLC) - The Sulphur Regional Library, at 1160 Cypress St., will close for renovations starting Monday, June 6, according to the Calcasieu Parish Public Library. Library officials expect the branch to reopen on Saturday, June 11. Patrons can visit the library website HERE for information on library services and programs during the closure.
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The local facility for the Louisiana National Guard was severely damaged in Hurricane Laura and is still being used. They have been in line for a new center in Lake Charles, and now it is coming. It has been in the works for 10 years,...
KPLC brings you the latest weather, news, and sports in Southwest Louisiana. Johnette Downing performs for 2022 summer reading program. KPLC brings you the latest weather, news, and sports in Southwest Louisiana. Vinton Scholarships. Updated: Jun. 1, 2022 at 5:31 PM CDT. |. KPLC brings you the latest weather, news,...
Louisiana Authorities Capture Trustee That Walked Off Job Detail in Lake Charles. June 2, 2022 6:30 pm Update: The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office reported that Young has been located and taken into custody. He will be charged with simple escape. Original:. Louisiana – The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office reported...
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Black Heritage Gallery in the Historic City Hall Arts and Cultural Center has announced it will be hosting two new exhibitions. The opening reception for the exhibitions will be from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Friday, June 3, 2022. Historic City Hall is...
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A Lake Charles veteran will be remembered in June at a ceremony at the Vietnam Veterans Memorial in Washington, D.C. The family of Nathan McGee hopes his story will help others dealing with the effects the war had on their loved ones. “A lot of...
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - You know you’re in Louisiana when you’re at the horse track and an alligator makes its way onto the racecourse. That’s what happened recently at Delta Downs Racetrack, Hotel and Casino. Marty the gator slowly ambled his away across the racecourse as...
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - If you go to the new Park Place Subdivision, off Southpark Road, and stand by the last row of houses on the west side, you can see the roofs of houses on Louisiana Avenue. The new houses sit higher and old houses sit lower. Even...
Local and state authorities are looking for two teenagers who escaped from a detention facility in St. Martin Parish. The escape happened around 1 p.m. Monday at the Acadiana Center for Youth on the Terrace Highway near St. Martinville. The Louisiana Office of Juvenile Justice have not identified the escapees by name. However, OJJ officials say the escapees are a 19-year-old from Pointe Coupee Parish and a 19-year-old from Calcasieu Parish.
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for June 1, 2022. Desmond Jmar Adams, 30, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule I drug; possession of a firearm by a person convicted of felonies; broken tail lamps. Nathan Elias Magee, 42, Sulphur: Contempt of court; burglary. Stevie Ann...
Louisiana Man Killed in Evening Crash with FedEx Truck. Louisiana – Louisiana State Police reported that troopers from LSP Troop D responded to a two-vehicle fatal crash near the intersection of LA Hwy 12 and Pierce Road in Beauregard Parish on June 1, 2022, shortly before 5:00 p.m. David J. Riley, 30, of DeRidder, Louisiana, was killed in the crash. According to preliminary findings, a 2021 Chevrolet Express FedEx truck driven by Taylor A. Maye, 21, of Lake Charles, Louisiana, was traveling west on LA 12. Maye crossed the centerline into the opposing lane of travel and attempted to pass another vehicle in a no passing zone for reasons that are still being investigated. A 2006 Chevrolet Silverado was traveling east on LA 12 when it was sideswiped by the FedEx truck.
LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY)- Known for their plate lunches and barbeque Sundays, JB’s Cruisin Cuisine showed off their menu in the Acadiana Eats Kitchen this week. Where are they located: 2201 Moss St. When are they open: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursday – Sunday. How can you contact...
Comments / 0