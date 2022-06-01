ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Calumet City, IL

Officials: Calumet City Apartment Building Fire Leaves Woman Dead, 7 Hurt

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA fire in a Chicago-area apartment building has left one woman dead and seven people hurt — including three firefighters. Flames...

