Normani’s birth chart decodes the ‘Bo$$’ energy of her zodiac sign

By Kyle Thomas
New York Post
 2 days ago

Do you need a little motivation?

Look no further because breakout pop star, Normani, will bring you all of it that you need. With pure talent, sex appeal and fierce dance moves, the star rose to prominence after auditioning for the X Factor in 2012.

As a member of Fifth Harmony, Normani became one of the best-selling artists of all time in a female pop group. Since then, the powerhouse has moved on to pursue solo projects and collaborations, charting hit after hit. With wild fashion looks including cutouts and corsets , as well as no fear baring it all , the pop princess continues to make heads turn, whether it’s in lingerie for Savage x Fenty or making jaws drop with iconic performances at award shows.

So will the 25-year-old star star rise to become a queen? What lies ahead for her? Take a deep dive into her stars with me because I’m a pop culture astrologer and I can see it all.

Normani is a Gemini Sun.
Getty Images for MTV/ViacomCBS
Normani’s birth chart shows that she’s unafraid to give life her all

Normani was born on May 31, 1996. This means that she is a spicy Gemini Sun with a tremendously passionate Scorpio Moon. Her birth time hasn’t been listed online, so until she and I cross paths in Hollywood ( get at me! ), let’s instead focus on the key aspects we know for a fact.

When looking at her elemental energies , she is heavily composed of both Earth and Air. This means that she knows how to focus herself and make things happen . She’s unafraid of hard work—in fact, she thrives on it—especially when she’s set her mind on what she wants. Her Mars , ruling her drive and passion, are in mighty Taurus, meaning that she has the perseverance of the bull to triumph until the very end.

Her patience and strength are admirable , giving her the energy to triumph far beyond others who would have given up long before. Her Jupiter, the planet of luck, is also in earthy Capricorn, the zodiac sign of ambition. This brings her great business sense and practicality to reach for the stars and build an empire for the long-term.

Normani’s birth chart reveals why she has the energy to reach the top!
Getty Images for MTV/ViacomCBS
Gemini celebrities: 25 famous people born under the sign of the twins

When it comes to key astrological aspects in her chart, her powerhouse ambition and focus are even more amplified. Her Saturn, the planet of strength, links perfectly to Uranus, the planet of freedom. This brings her practicality, while also being imaginative and visionary in what she does . She is not a conformer in the least, but can honor tradition and understand the importance of building upon everything she—and others—have previously done. This brings her the edge to follow her impulses to break free and be original, but to also not break the wheel if it doesn’t need to be broken.

Her Sun, ruling her life force, also smiles upon Saturn, which brings her incredible levels of concentration and determination . Then, with her Saturn also smiling upon Pluto, the planet of power, she has the ability to master all of her talents and skills and funnel them relentlessly toward her goals. When I said she was a powerhouse, I wasn’t kidding. Normani is just as mighty as she is beautiful.

Of course the next theme we’d find is that she is passionate and direct . She’s unafraid of diving after what her heart desires, which we see with her Moon potently linked to her Mercury and Mars. Her Mercury and Mars are also united perfectly, which gives her an aggressive attitude with humor, wit and confidence. Her Mercury kisses Jupiter, which brings her a charming nature, too. Last, to add even more charisma and magnetism to her profile, her Mars dances with Jupiter and Neptune. She’s hypnotic, plain and simple.

Normani’s birth chart reveals why she has a hypnotic effect on people.
NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

Astrology 101: Your guide to the stars

What are predictions for Normani?
Normani and Cardi B get naked for ‘Wild Side’ video with an Aaliyah sample

With a track record with this much thunderous success, let’s be real: it’d be hard for her to come down. In fact, she’s on a very steep upward climb, but the best part about her is that she has the strength and confidence to pull it off. In 2022 and 2023, she will see her fan base expand significantly, with especially devout followers to lift her up. Her professional network will also grow, gifting her opportunities to continue to prove herself in a ruthless industry.

The thing that I absolutely love the most, though, is that Jupiter, which brings blessings and miracles, will unite with her planets in Aries, Taurus and Gemini between 2023 and 2025. This means she will embark upon a whole new surge of fresh starts and new beginnings, promising both professional and personal happiness. Her emotions could be a bit tumultuous due to the intense eclipses happening near her Moon in 2022 and 2023, but this will help her to step into a new version of herself on an internal level, letting go of things that do not serve her.

However, in the mid-2020s, her Saturn Return will begin. This is one of the most important turning points in her life, where she reflects on the legacy she’s built, sets down new roots and eyes where she’d still like to go. You heard it here first.

Kyle Thomas is a globally recognized pop culture astrologer who has been featured in “Access Hollywood,” E! Entertainment, NBC & ABC television, Cosmopolitan Magazine, Hulu, Bustle, Elite Daily, Marie Claire and more. He is known for his cosmic guidance for celebrities, business executives and prominent influencers. His work harnesses the power of the stars in regards to entertainment lifestyle and trends affecting people worldwide. For more information, visit KyleThomasAstrology.com .

ASTRONOMY
New York Post

New York Post

