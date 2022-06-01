ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Science

3,400-year-old ‘lost’ city re-emerges from Tigris River in Iraq

By Hannah Sparks
New York Post
New York Post
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0XloA0_0fwKhXJO00

The “Lost City of Atlantis” isn’t real, but this one was.

An international group of archaeologists has unearthed a 3,400-year-old city under the Tigris River in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq, they shared this week.

The Bronze Age village — erected sometime between 1475 BC and 1275 BC when the Mitanni Empire ruled over the northern Euphrates-Tigris region — emerged out of the Mosul reservoir, on the Tigris in Kemune, earlier this year as drought in the region has caused local waters to recede.

The mud-brick walled settlement consists of a palace, several towers and multi-story buildings, as well as other large structures, and may represent the ancient town of Zakhiku, a storied trade hub within the Kingdom of Mitanni.

“The huge magazine building is of particular importance because enormous quantities of goods must have been stored in it, probably brought from all over the region,” said Dr. Ivana Puljiz, of the University of Freiburg, in a statement to Phys.org submitted by their partnering institution, University of Tübingen. The Kurdistan Archaeology Organization also contributed in collaboration with the Directorate of Antiquities and Heritage in Duhok.

The site had never been thoroughly investigated by archaeologists before it was drowned about 40 years ago when the Mosul reservoir was built. It’s since returned to the surface amid a severe drought in the region since December, which has forced nearby communities in need of freshwater to draw from the dam.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0GsMsw_0fwKhXJO00
The Bronze Age village emerged out of the Mosul reservoir in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq.
Universities of Freiburg and Tübingen
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1TSCUW_0fwKhXJO00
Despite submersion, the settlement’s mud-brick walls were “miraculously” well-preserved.
Universities of Freiburg and Tübingen
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41coH2_0fwKhXJO00
The settlement was buried when the Mosul dam was built during the early 1980s.
Universities of Freiburg and Tübingen
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2X7ooZ_0fwKhXJO00
Drought has brought the village back to the surface as nearby communities in need of freshwater have pulled from the Mosul reservoir.
Universities of Freiburg and Tübingen
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=243NTU_0fwKhXJO00
Researchers formed an excavation team when the city re-emerged, as it had never before been mapped by archaeologists.
Universities of Freiburg and Tübingen
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48rI7i_0fwKhXJO00
The cuneiform tablets may shed light on the fall of the Mittani Empire.
Universities of Freiburg and Tübingen

In a matter of days, the unplanned event prompted a team of German and Kurdish researchers to begin excavation and finally map the city — before it’s potentially resubmerged.

Zakhiku was all but destroyed by an earthquake around 1350 BC. However, researchers uncovered more than 100 cuneiform tablets, some still folded within clay envelopes, which are said to date back to a period just after the disaster. The writings could provide valuable information about the society’s migration and the end of the Mittani era.

“It is close to a miracle that cuneiform tablets made of unfired clay survived so many decades underwater,” said Tübingen’s Dr. Peter Pfälzner.

Comments / 0

Related
allthatsinteresting.com

An Ancient Fertility Complex From The Iron Age Was Discovered Beneath A House In Turkey

Inside the complex, archaeologists discovered rock art depicting eight deities, including Atargatis, the Syrian goddess of fertility. Usually, it’s archaeologists who make big discoveries. But in Başbük, Turkey, it was looters who stumbled upon an ancient fertility complex located beneath a local house. According to a study...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mosul#Lost City#University Of T Bingen#Heritage
Andrei Tapalaga

Secret Underground City Where 70,000 Christians Used To Live Discovered in Turkey

The underground city is considered to be the biggest ever discoveredDenisPet/Pixabay. A project with the intent of historical preservation began in the Midyat district of the Mardin province in Turkey. Midyat is well known for its rich history, not only from the culture it presents but also from the many different artifacts that have been discovered. The project had the aim to conserve the historical streets and houses within the district.
The US Sun

Hidden Ancient Egyptian temple discovered with ‘spectacular painted ceiling’ reveals secrets behind religion and gods

RESEARCHERS have discovered "spectacular" ceiling frescoes that were previously hidden in an ancient Egyptian temple. A joint German/Egyptian archaeological mission has revealed the original colors and patterns within the Temple of Khnum at Esna in Upper Egypt. The uncovered relief images in the central section of the ceiling depict the...
RELIGION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Archaeology
NewsBreak
Middle East
Country
Iraq
natureworldnews.com

Ancient City Near Tigris River Emerges After Being Submerged for Decades

As the season paves way to summer, more drought reports have been recorded in different countries, particularly in the south where extreme drought has lingered for months. India, Pakistan, and even North American countries suffer the consequences mostly as the world is affected by climate change. In recent months, a...
MIDDLE EAST
The Independent

Peru rocked by powerful 7.2 earthquake

A powerful 7.2 magnitude earthquake has rattled southern Peru, according to the US Geological Survey. There were no immediate reports of injuries or damage from the quake. No tsunami warning was issued.The quake struck in the southern portion of the country, in the Andes mountains north of Lake Titicaca. USGS noted that it occured around 220 kilometres below ground – a depth which usually causes less damage than shallower earthquakes, they add.Buildings were reportedly swaying in the nearby cities of Arequipa and Cusco, as well as La Paz, the capital of Bolivia, AP reports.USGS estimates that areas closest to the...
ENVIRONMENT
Washington Examiner

SEE IT: Archaeologists find 2,500-year-old Egyptian coffins

Included in a trove of ancient artifacts, archaeologists uncovered 2,500-year-old coffins near Cairo, Egypt. The artifacts, which also included 150 statues of ancient Egyptian gods, were on display at a makeshift exhibit Monday at the feet of the Step Pyramid of Djoser in Saqqara, around 15 miles from the Egyptian capital.
SCIENCE
Ars Technica

Lidar reveals networks of pre-Columbian cities and towns in Bolivia

An airborne lidar survey recently revealed the long-hidden ruins of 11 pre-Columbian Indigenous towns in what is now northern Bolivia. The survey also revealed previously unseen details of defensive walls and complex ceremonial buildings at 17 other settlements in the area, built by a culture about which archaeologists still know very little: the Casarabe.
SCIENCE
ARTnews

Ancient Reliefs and Engravings Discovered During Restoration in Egypt’s Temple of Esna in Luxor

Click here to read the full article. Egypt’s Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities announced earlier this week that the ongoing restoration project inside the Temple of Esna in Luxor revealed colorful reliefs and engravings on the ceilings and walls of the structure. Though the temple’s engravings had been previously studied, this is the first time such markings have been detected. The Temple of Esna, located along the west bank of the Nile River, was originally dedicated to the ram-headed god of creation Khnum, who is associated with procreation and water. The temple’s construction began during the reign of Egyptian pharaoh Tuthmosis...
RELIGION
ohmymag.co.uk

Ruins of a mysterious 3400-year-old empire discovered (PHOTOS)

Iraq is a country that is suffering greatly from global warming. The drought caused by this disaster affects not only the inhabitants but also the landscape. On the banks of the Tigris River, the drought is extreme, forcing the government to take radical decisions to save the plantations. And as the country draws on its most important water reservoir, an ancient city has suddenly resurfaced, as reported by The Independent.
SCIENCE
Smithonian

Archaeologists Discover 134 Ancient Settlements North of Hadrian’s Wall

Starting around 122 C.E., more than 15,000 men spent at least six years building Hadrian’s Wall to mark the northwest boundary of the Roman Empire. Measuring 73 miles in length, the defensive fortification—made primarily from stone and turf—spanned the width of present-day northern England, with forts and observation towers occupied by Roman soldiers built along the way.
SCIENCE
sciencealert.com

Hundreds of Ancient Mummies Discovered in Vast Egyptian Necropolis

Egypt on Monday unveiled a cache of sarcophagi and bronze statuettes – including one of pioneering architect Imhotep – at the Saqqara archaeological site south of Cairo. They were the latest in a series of discoveries made in the area. Saqqara is a vast necropolis of the ancient...
MIDDLE EAST
ARTnews

Maya Maize God’s Severed Head Discovered in Palenque

Click here to read the full article. A stuccoed stone head from a 1,300-year-old statue of an ancient Mayan maize god has been unearthed by archaeologists in Mexico. The head was found among ruins in Palenque. Located close to the Usumacinta River, Palenque (or Lakamha in the Itza language) was a Mayan city state in southern Mexico that ultimately ceased in the 8th century CE. The ruins there date from roughly 226 BCE to 799 CE. The former city is known for its impressive Mayan architecture, sculpture, roof comb, and bas-relief carvings. Archaeologists with the National Institute of Anthropology and History (INAH)...
SCIENCE
Hello Magazine

The Drought Crisis Causes 3400-Year-Old Submerged City To Resurface In Iraq

History buffs, make sure you’re sitting down for this one. A Bronze Age city has been unearthed after nearly 3400 years in Iraq, with surprisingly well-preserved artifacts and structures. Since early 2021, Iraq has been suffering from severe consequences of climate change. The rising temperatures and scarcity of rainfall...
MIDDLE EAST
Phys.org

Ancient Mayan maize god sculpture found in Mexico

Archaeologists have uncovered a roughly 1,300-year-old sculpture representing the head of a Mayan maize god in ruins in southeastern Mexico, the National Institute of Anthropology and History said. The artifact was found in Palenque facing east to west, "which would symbolize the birth of the maize plant with the first...
AMERICAS
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
34K+
Followers
28K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy