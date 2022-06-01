ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

Joe Biden’s strategy is complain and blame

By Post Editorial Board
New York Post
New York Post
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3G3bda_0fwKhUfD00

Why is President Joe Biden, the most powerful man in the world, constantly whining about how darn unfair everything is?

With numerous crises unfolding on his watch — our inflation disaster and looming recession and now the baby formula shortage — NBC reports his response is to complain about having had to deal with everything but locusts.

Steering the nation through treacherous waters is your job , Mr. President. Especially since these crises are largely your own doing.

Take inflation: Ream after ream of data shows that Biden’s $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan sent our already-hot economy spinning out of control in 2021, sticking us with four-decade-high consumer-price inflation now — and baking in more ahead via sky-high producer prices. And spending a year vigorously insisting that inflation was “transitory” didn’t help.

Or our energy crisis: That massive stimulus touched off big price jumps at the pump, but they’ve been made far worse by the Biden administration’s insane war on domestic efforts to increase energy supply.

see also https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jdikZ_0fwKhUfD00 Biden eyes White House shakeup amid walkbacks, plummeting poll numbers: report

The baby-formula crisis lies at his feet, too. He has ultimate oversight of the Food and Drug Administration, which was asleep at the switch as the Abbott Labs catastrophe happened. And Biden’s much-vaunted efforts to airlift in formula from Europe won’t make much of a dent.

He also loves to pass the buck. He just did it again in the pages of The Wall Street Journal , blaming the Fed on inflation (and Congress on guns). Worse, the rest of his piece pushes more of the terrible policies that drove inflation in the first place. Like “clean energy tax credits” instead of letting oil companies drill. Or price controls for insulin instead of policies to make sure average Americans can afford food.

Joe Biden is the leader of the free world; commander-in-chief of the most powerful armed forces ever known; head of state in history’s largest, most dynamic economy. The idea that he has any standing to blame others is absurd.

The buck stops here , said the sign on Harry Truman’s desk.

Every presidency is defined by events, some foreseen and some unforeseen. How you prepare for and handle them is the true definition of leadership. Moaning about the hand you have been dealt is a loser’s mentality. As an old saw cited by another president (JFK) notes: “Good judgment is usually the result of experience. And experience is frequently the result of bad judgment.”

Biden needs to take these lessons to heart, or the nation he claims to love will keep on suffering.

Comments / 6

Related
Fox News

5 good things Biden has done for all of us

President Joe Biden’s approval ratings seem to keep dropping and dropping. As a Democrat who voted for the president, I cannot understand why. I certainly understand Americans blaming the person in power, even if they are not responsible for what ails the voter; but if you look at the facts, President Biden and his administration have made a number of positive changes in our nation which will or already have positively impacted voters.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Independent

Biden says AR-15 owners who say they need weapons to ‘take on the government’ would be extremely outgunned

Gun activists who claim they need the type of weapons used in a pair of deadly mass shootings earlier this month to defend themselves from hypothetical government tyranny would be hopelessly outgunned, President Joe Biden has said. Mr Biden, who spoke to reporters upon returning to the White House for Memorial Day, said he has been “pretty motivated” to enact new gun safety laws long before he travelled to Ulvalde, Texas to meet with the families of victims and survivors of the mass shooting that claimed 21 lives at Robb Elementary School last week.He said he has made a point...
U.S. POLITICS
Washington Examiner

Top Biden adviser and former congressman resigns from White House post

Cedric Richmond, senior adviser to President Joe Biden and director of the White House Office of Public Engagement, is resigning from his position Wednesday and will likely begin consulting for the Democratic National Committee heading into the midterm elections. Richmond represented Louisiana's 2nd Congressional District prior to joining the administration...
LOUISIANA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Washington Examiner

Did Putin wait until Biden became president to invade Ukraine?

DID PUTIN WAIT UNTIL BIDEN BECAME PRESIDENT TO INVADE UKRAINE? In the days after Russia attacked Ukraine, there was a lot of talk among Republicans that Russian President Vladimir Putin would not have invaded had Donald Trump still been president. Trump was so difficult to predict, so impulsive, so impetuous, the thinking went, that Putin would not have risked a massive U.S. response under Trump. "The sheer unpredictability of Trump, his anger at being defied or disrespected, his willingness to take the occasional big risk (the Soleimani strike), all had to make Putin frightened or wary of him in a way that he simply isn't of Joe Biden," National Review editor Rich Lowry tweeted.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
BET

More Than 20 Black Staffers Leave the Biden White House, Causing Concerns of a ‘Blaxit’

Upon assuming his tenure as president, Joe Biden promised that his staff would reflect the diversity of the nation and he did open the doors for people of all backgrounds to come in, but those doors for some have swung both ways. According to a new report, what some are claiming is normal and expected staff turnover as 20 Black staffers leave their White House jobs, others have dubbed the departure “Blaxit.”
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Economy#Politics Federal#Politics Whitehouse#Nbc#American Rescue Plan#White House#Abbott Labs
POLITICO

A Biden aide's $40b plane ride

Welcome to POLITICO’s West Wing Playbook, your guide to the people and power centers in the Biden administration. With help from Allie Bice. Send tips | Subscribe here | Email Alex | Email Max. Last Friday, on an American Airlines flight from Baltimore to Dallas, a man carrying $40...
U.S. POLITICS
Fox News

MSNBC rips Biden for Taiwan gaffe: Sign of ‘bumbling foreign policy,’ ‘incompetence’

MSNBC opinion columnist Zeeshan Aleem blasted President Joe Biden Monday for his latest "bumbling" foreign policy gaffe on Taiwan. Aleem bashed the president's claim that the U.S. would "militarily intervene" if China invades Taiwan that the administration had to walk back, saying it’s part of a "troubling pattern" that could "unwittingly" signal to U.S. adversaries that the country "is more inclined toward war than it is." He also slammed Biden’s words for revealing "a lack of clarity born of incompetence or indiscipline rather than a deliberate decision" on his part.
U.S. POLITICS
Reuters

Biden's public approval falls to 36%, lowest of his presidency -Reuters/Ipsos

WASHINGTON, May 24 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden's public approval rating fell this week to 36%, the lowest level of his presidency, as Americans suffered from rising inflation, according to a Reuters/Ipsos opinion poll completed on Tuesday. The two-day national poll found that 59% of Americans disapprove of Biden's...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
FDA
Fox News

Tucker: Anyone who questions Biden's economic policy is called a racist

Believe it or not, in 1980, which wasn't that long ago, Venezuela was the richest country in Latin America. It had the highest wages. It had the best health care and education. It also had, by the standards of the region anyway, a famously stable democracy. Then came an energy crisis, and Venezuela wound up with inflation. At times, it reached 100% a year. Inflation makes people poor. So, in a very short time, the poverty rate in Venezuela doubled.
SOCIETY
POLITICO

The words Biden DID say

Welcome to POLITICO’s West Wing Playbook, your guide to the people and power centers in the Biden administration. Send tips | Subscribe here | Email Alex | Email Max. JOE BIDEN’s response to an avowed racist killing 10 people at a predominantly Black Buffalo grocery store has been defined, in part, by what’s been left unsaid.
BUFFALO, NY
Fox News

Tucker Carlson: Elizabeth Warren wants control over gasoline

When was the last time you heard a Democratic politician propose a solution to a problem — no matter what the problem is —that didn't make the Democratic Party more powerful? Ponder that for a moment. Let's say, for example, that you really believe global warming was an existential threat to humanity and that rising carbon dioxide levels were causing global warming. What would you do to fix it?
ENERGY INDUSTRY
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
34K+
Followers
28K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy