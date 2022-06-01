ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Franchise Group to Open New Popeyes at Fashion Show Mall

By Jeannine Boisse
What Now Las Vegas
What Now Las Vegas
 2 days ago

International Restaurant Management Group (IRMG) , a multi-unit Popeyes franchisee, is opening a new location in the Fashion Show Mall . According to a recent project filing, Popeyes will replace the now-closed Italian eatery Solo Qui in the food court.

Popeyes will bring their famed New Orleans style menu of signature fried chicken, tenders, seafood, and cajun sides like red beans and rice, fries, and homestyle mac and cheese.

The fried chicken chain opened this February at the Grand Canal Shoppes at The Venetian Resort under the guidance of IRMG. IRMG operates 18 locations with another 26 locations on the way, covering 18 states. There are over 2,700 total Popeyes restaurants across the nation.

A rep for IRMG has confirmed to What Now Las Vegas the Fashion Show location is projected to open in Fall 2022 . Visit the Popeyes Website for a list of nearest locations and stay updated on the opening date for Fashion Show by visiting the IRMG site .

IN THIS ARTICLE
What Now Las Vegas

What Now Las Vegas

Las Vegas, NV
ABOUT

Vegas's only dedicated news source for restaurant, retail, and real estate openings and closings.

 https://whatnowvegas.com/

