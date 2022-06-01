ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Napa County, CA

Old Fire evacuees allowed to return home; Napa County wildfire burns more than 500 acres

By CBS San Francisco
CBS San Francisco
CBS San Francisco
 4 days ago



NAPA (CBS SF) -- Evacuees were allowed to return to their homes early Wednesday while crews continue to gain containment of the blaze that burned nearly 600 acres.

The "Old Fire" on Old Soda Springs Road near the Silverado Country Club and the burn zone of the deadly 2017 Atlas Peak Fire was first reported around 3:30 p.m. and rapidly grew as the evening progressed.

As of about 6:45 a.m. Wednesday, Cal Fire announced that the fire has been mapped at 570 acres and was 15% contained.

"Firefighters worked hard overnight and made significant progress," the agency said.

Cal Fire's LNU division hurried crews and bulldozers to the scene to battle the flames in the wooded and brush covered area. They also called in help from nearby departments and aerial tankers were also making water and retardant drops.

Napa County Sheriff Oscar Ortiz told KPIX 5 his deputies went house to house along the sparsely populated Old Soda Springs Road to make residents were evacuating.

"It's not a densely populated area," he said. "We have about 20 deputy sheriffs going up and down the mountain facilitating those evacuations. We also have our animal rescue teams on standby."

"They have significant air and ground resources," he added of the firefighting effort. "We have the CHP also helping at the road closure at Silverado Trail. As we get updates, the evacuation orders will get lifted or expanded depending on the firefighting efforts."

As the flames moved up the hills, the evacuation order was expanded to homes on Soda Canyon Road.

Among those impacted by the fire was local resident Tom Bird.

"It's hot and dry up here that it spread real quick," he told KPIX. "

At the time the fire ignited, a Red Flag Warning was in place in nearby Solano County.  The winds were gusty, humidity levels low and the brush tinder-dry from months of drought.

Winds from the fire zone brought smoke to other parts of the Bay Area.

The Bay Area Air Quality Management District has issued an air quality advisory for the region through the end of Tuesday and all day Wednesday.

Air District officials said while isolated pockets of elevated pollution levels are possible near the fire, pollution levels are not expected to exceed national standards and a Spare the Air alert is not being issued.

CBS San Francisco

Report: Failed PG&E power line may have sparked Old Fire in Napa County

NAPA -- Power line equipment from Pacifica Gas and Electric may have started the Old Fire in Napa County according to a filing by the utility company with state regulators.As of Friday morning, the fire has burned at least 570 acres in the area of Old Soda Springs Road northeast of Napa. The fire began Tuesday afternoon in a location close to a fault on one of PG&E's lines occurring within minutes of Cal Fire's reported start time, according to the utility.PG&E said it was not aware of any downed lines in the area. The line that failed was not enabled with adjusted equipment sensitivity that automatically turns off power if it detects a problem, because the conditions did not meet the criteria for enabling the adjustment, the utility said. PG&E's Electric Incident Report (EIR) filed Tuesday with the California Public Utilities Commission said the report comes "out of an abundance of caution as it involves an event that may meet the significant media coverage reporting requirement."  The investigation remained ongoing, it said.The Old Fire forced a number of evacuations on Soda Springs Road but residents were allowed back into their homes on Wednesday. No structures were damaged.
NAPA COUNTY, CA
northbaybusinessjournal.com

Sonoma, Marin, Napa, Solano, Mendocino, 8 other California counties move to CDC’s ‘high’ COVID level. Is it mask time again?

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Thursday placed more than a dozen California counties into the “high” community level for COVID-19 danger. Thirteen California counties were placed in the high level: Del Norte, El Dorado, Marin, Mendocino, Monterey, Napa, Placer, San Benito, Santa Clara, Sacramento, Solano, Sonoma and Yolo counties.
SONOMA COUNTY, CA
CBS San Francisco

Update: Crews make progress on 2-alarm San Bruno Mountain brushfire

BRISBANE (CBS SF) -- Fire crews were making good progress by late Friday morning on a brushfire burning on fog-bound San Bruno Mountain. A line of fire moving through the tinder-dry brush was visible early Friday on the fog-covered mountainside above  Airport Blvd and Tower Place to commuters on nearby Highway 101.Fire officials said the blaze was first reported at 4:08 a.m. Dozens of firefighters were dispatched to the scene as the fire slowly grew to 5 acres by 7:50 a.m."South San Francisco and CAL FIRE Crews are on scene of an approximately 3 acre vegetation fire on the Southeast side...
BRISBANE, CA
CBS San Francisco

Atmospheric river delivers rare June rain to the Bay Area

SAN FRANCISCO -- A rare June atmospheric river of weak-to-moderate strength brought some respectable rain to the North Bay and other parts of the region overnight Sunday that will continue into the early afternoon. About an inch of rain has fallen along the Sonoma Coast, with Santa Rosa seeing nearly the equivalent of the entire month of June's average rain in just the past 24 hours. Further south in San Francisco, sprinkles that had drivers using their windshield wipers started shortly before midnight.  KPIX 5 First Alert Weather: Current Conditions, Forecasts, Alerts For Your Area   While light rain has fallen across much...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS San Francisco

Sonoma County man dies in cliff plunge on Oregon coast

BROOKINGS Ore. (CBS SF) -- A Sonoma County resident of Penngrove fell to his death in Oregon on Sunday, according to the Curry County Sheriff's Office.Nam Ing, 56, a photographer, had been hiking with friends when he slipped from the trail and fell nearly 300 feet to the rocks on the shoreline below, authorities said.Ing had been walking at the Natural Bridges Viewpoint, 20 miles south of Gold Beach. The sheriff's office said that it is frequently called to that area for rescues.Sheriff's deputies and other first responders arrived at the scene and used a rope system to reach Ing, who was pronounced deceased by an EMT from the Brookings Fire and Rescue Department.Oregon state police, Cal Ore life flight ambulance and the Cape Ferrelo fire department assisted with the recovery and the U.S. Coast Guard also responded with a helicopter."This is such a tragedy and, from all of us here at the Curry County Sheriff's Office, we send our condolences to the Ing family," the department said  in a statement.
SONOMA COUNTY, CA
CBS San Francisco

Marin supes to hear plans to mitigate sea level rise at Stinson Beach, Tomales Bay

SAN RAFAEL (BCN) -- The Marin Board of Supervisors will get a briefing on Tuesday about possible projects designed to tackle the affects of climate change on two beloved coastal areas in West Marin, Tomales Bay and Stinson Beach.In January, the Marin Community Development Agency completed the Tomales Bay Living Shoreline Feasibility Project, which evaluated a range of living shoreline measures in Tomales Bay to determine the extent to which they can provide flood protection for habitat due to rising sea levels.The Tomales Bay shoreline is comprised of Dillon Beach, East Shore, Inverness and Point Reyes Station.Specifically, the Tomales Bay...
STINSON BEACH, CA
CBS San Francisco

Caltrans worker killed in hit-and-run crash on Interstate 80 near Vacaville

VACAVILLE -- A Caltrans landscape maintenance worker was killed Friday morning while working along Interstate 80 in Solano County.Quanda McGadney, 51, was killed while working near Lagoon Valley Road on Interstate 80, near Vacaville. A Caltrans spokesperson said McGadney was struck by a hit-and-run driver on westbound Interstate 80 just after 10 a.m. She died on the scene from her injuries.The California Highway Patrol has arrested a suspect.McGadney is the first Caltrans District 4 employee to die on the job since 2017. She is the 37th in the history of District 4 and the 190th Caltrans worker to lose their...
VACAVILLE, CA
CBS San Francisco

American Canyon man arrested for dropping fireworks from drone

AMERICAN CANYON (BCN) -- A 55-year-old American Canyon man has been arrested for allegedly dropping M-80 type explosive devices from a drone.Authorities said George Wise was issued a misdemeanor citation for dangerous fireworks and his drone confiscated on Friday.Officers said they had been receiving complaints about "large booms" possibly associated with illegal fireworks over the last several weeks.On Friday, officers observed a drone they believed was being used in the 400 block of Poppyfield Drive to ignite fireworks. They followed the drone to the 600 block of Kilpatrick Street and say they found Wise holding the drone.According to the American Canyon police, Wise admitted to igniting M-80 type explosive devices from the drone. 
AMERICAN CANYON, CA
CBS San Francisco

Vegetation fire burns in Solano County along Highway 113

VACAVILLE -- A ten-acre fire was burning in Solano County Tuesday afternoon as the region was under a red flag alert.The vegetation fire burned in the area of Hay Road and State Route 113 northeast of Travis Air Force Base, according to the county's Office of Emergency Services.No structures were threatened. People were urged to avoid the area.Solano County, as well as parts of the Sacramento Valley, were under a Red Flag Warning through 8 p.m. Tuesday because of gusty winds and low humidity levels. KPIX 5 First Alert Weather: Current Conditions, Forecasts, Alerts For Your AreaJust before 2 p.m., the county OES reported forward progress has been stopped, and crews remained working in the area.This is a breaking news update. More information to be added as available.
CBS San Francisco

New fire station in Oakley aims to improve response times in eastern Contra Costa

OAKLEY – At the edge of Oakley in eastern Contra Costa County, a part of the Bay Area that has struggled with fire protection, a new fire station opened Wednesday.The new station on Cypress Road puts firefighters in position to better respond to areas that have faced notorious problems with response times, and the change comes as a big relief for local residents.Nine years and 11 months after the last fire station in this area closed, neighbors turned out for the opening of Station 95. But this wasn't just the opening of a new station. This is one step towards...
OAKLEY, CA
CBS San Francisco

Alameda County feeling COVID fatigue with case surge, renewed mask mandate

ALAMEDA COUNTY -- An indoor mask mandate is now back in effect in the East Bay after Alameda County officials renewed its mask requirement in an attempt to control the latest surge in COVID cases.On Thursday, health officials announced the renewed masking requirement for most indoor public settings that went into effect at 12:01 a.m. Friday. Officials noted the new masking mandate does not apply to the city of Berkeley, which is under its own independent local health jurisdiction.  Residents across the Bay Area are likely noticing the rising number of cases among family, friends and co-workers. Alameda County...
ALAMEDA COUNTY, CA
News Break
Politics
mymotherlode.com

Millions Of State Dollars Coming For Local Forestry Projects

Sonora, CA — California’s Sierra Nevada Conservancy approved spending $21-million for various forest resilience projects, with a big chunk of it coming to the Mother Lode region. $3.5-million was awarded for phase one of the Social and Ecological Resilience Across the Landscape (SERAL) project. It is taking place...
CALAVERAS COUNTY, CA
San José Spotlight

Experts advise South Bay residents remove lawns to fight drought

Santa Clara County residents are being asked to reduce water usage and local water authorities are offering incentives to help homeowners and businesses achieve this goal. In mid-May, Valley Water officials said county residents are going in the wrong direction in their use of water. Valley Water reported residents reduced water by 15% last October and November, but then went the other direction and increased water usage by a 30% during March. To curb the problem, Valley Water’s board of directors voted in April to restrict outdoor watering to two days a week. The San Jose City Council voted in May to require new developments to install drought-tolerant landscapes.
SAN JOSE, CA
abc10.com

4.1 magnitude earthquake in Bay Point reportedly felt as far as Roseville

FAIRFIELD, Calif. — A preliminary magnitude 4.1 earthquake struck in Contra Costa County along the East Bay. The U.S. Geological Survey says the quake struck just after 5 a.m. Thursday morning with its epicenter located in Bay Point. People reported feeling it as far as Roseville and Foresthill in...
Gilroy Dispatch

Guest View: South Gilroy neighbors, prepare for more traffic

Editor’s note: On June 2, the Santa Clara Valley Transportation Authority Board of Directors will consider approving an addendum to the Highway 101 Improvement Project, which includes a new interchange at Highways 101 and 25. To view the report, visit bit.ly/3PViEar. With this letter, I am expressing my concern...
GILROY, CA
CBS San Francisco

Bay Area gun buybacks mark hundreds of firearms for destruction

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO (KPIX) -- Several Bay Area law enforcement agencies held anonymous gun buyback events on Saturday.In South San Francisco, the San Mateo County Sheriff's Office along with a handful of other local agencies took in 392 firearms, including seven assault style weapons and 12 ghost guns.Handguns, shotguns and rifles were purchased for $100 each and assault style weapons and ghost guns fetched $200 each."We will destroy each and every weapon that we receive," said Sheriff Carlos Bolanos.The purpose of these buybacks, according to Bolanos?"Get them off the streets, enhance public safety and ensure they don't fall into the...
SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, CA
timesnewsexpress.com

CDC Recommends Mask Mandates For Nearly One-Quarter Of California Counties As Summer Covid Surge Builds

Under current Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines, 13 of California’s 58 counties moved today into “high” levels of Covid and are supposed to require masks in indoor public spaces. They include some of the state’s most populous counties, like Santa Clara and Sacramento as well as some of its smallest, like Del Norte and San Benito.
CALIFORNIA STATE
mendofever.com

[UPDATE: Forward Progress Stopped] Wildfire Flares Up in Healdsburg

Initially dispatched at 2:00 p.m., Firefighters are currently working on a three-acre wildfire near the Sonoma County city of Healdsburg. Scanner traffic indicates the fire is located near the intersection of Lytton Springs Road and Dry Creek Road. The Incident Commander is reporting the fire is three acres in size,...
CBS San Francisco

CBS San Francisco

