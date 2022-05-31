ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

'The Mandalorian' season 3 is coming in February 2023 on Disney Plus

By Jeff Spry
Space.com
Space.com
 2 days ago

It's tough to imagine a more endearing pair than "The Mandalorian's" Din Djarin and his infant alien companion, Grogu, and that was glaringly evident when the two were reunited in the closing episodes of Disney Plus's "The Book of Boba Fett" and its wild season finale titled "In the Name of Honor."

Among last week's many announcements at Star Wars Celebration 2022 during the Lucasfilm Studio Showcase was an update on "The Mandalorian" season 3 , which had originally been slated to arrive this December but has now been pushed way out to February 2023.

When we last saw the soft-spoken bounty hunter and Baby Yoda (AKA Grogu), they were teaming up once again after Grogu chose Mando over Jedi training with Luke Skywalker and the two were speeding off in a souped-up N-1 Naboo starfighter to try and reclaim Mando's honor after being shunned and excommunicated by his Mandalorian clan for removing his helmet.

Grogu was also sporting his mini suit of Beskar chainmail given to him by Mando!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1QtBgO_0fwKhHR000

New title art for the Star Wars TV series "The Mandalorian" on Disney Plus. (Image credit: Disney Plus)

Prior to their team-up and mission to Mandalore, where Mando (Pedro Pascal) must redeem himself in The Living Waters, Baby Yoda was putting his potent Force skills to good use by saving his laconic partner from a deadly Scorpenek annihilator droid and a rampaging Rancor monster.

Lucky fans in attendance at Thursday's Star Wars Celebration were treated to an event-exclusive teaser focused on Mando's road to redemption beneath the mines of Mandalore, a reuniting with Greef Karga (Carl Weathers), outer space dogfights, and looming conflict with Bo-Katan Kryze (Katie Sackhoff) over true ownership of the coveted Darksaber and the right to rule the planet Mandalore.

She is painfully aware of the fact that her claim to the throne requires her to win back the legendary weapon from Mando, who had defeated Moff Gideon (Giancarlo Esposito) to snag it, but that's a seriously tall order.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wZC3q_0fwKhHR000

The "Star Wars" galaxy's most charismatic pair! (Image credit: Disney Plus)

Will Din Djarin ever be forgiven for his transgressions? We'll have to wait until next year to discover the answer to that vexing question.

"The Mandalorian" Season 3 is currently in pre-production and will arrive on Disney Plus in February 2023.

For more nerdy "Star Wars" stuff check out our guide to watching the Star Wars movies in order and complete list of the Star Wars movies, ranked best to worst .

Follow us on Twitter @Spacedotcom and on Facebook .

Comments / 0

Related
epicstream.com

Star Wars Addresses What Went Wrong with Luke Skywalker's The Mandalorian CGI

I think I speak for a lot of fans when I say that Luke Skywalker's epic return in The Mandalorian Season 2's finale episode is easily one of the best Star Wars moments Disney has been able to produce. However, despite the hair-raising moment, a lot of fans shared their collective dismay over the way his CGI was handled.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Giancarlo Esposito
Person
Carl Weathers
Person
Pedro Pascal
epicstream.com

The Mandalorian: Karl Urban Reacts to News Claiming He'll Replace Pedro Pascal

I think we can all agree that The Mandalorian not only reinvigorated the Star Wars franchise but it also successfully launched Pedro Pascal's career to the stratosphere. The actor has done a tremendous job of portraying the role of Din Djarin, so much so that it's already hard to fathom the idea of him not playing the part.
MOVIES
Collider

Lucasfilm Will No Longer Cast New Actors as Young Versions of Classic Characters

Lucasfilm president Kathleen Kennedy commented on Solo’s lukewarm reception by fans, revealing the studio intends to keep recasts outside the Star Wars universe. Talking to Vanity Fair about the franchise's future, Kennedy underlined how Solo’s failure and The Mandalorian’s success indicate Star Wars’ longevity rests on the shoulders of a new cast of characters.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Star Wars: Here's Who Plays Young Princess Leia in Obi-Wan Kenobi

The latest Star Wars series on Disney+ introduces the world to a young version of a well-known character from the Skywalker Saga. Be warned, spoilers follow! Obi-Wan Kenobi made its first two episodes available on Disney+ on Thursday night following the premiere of those episodes at Star Wars Celebration in Anaheim. As details about the episode start to make their way to social media, some fans might find themselves wondering, "Who is playing the young version of Princess Leia?" The answer is Vivien Lyra Blair.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Star Wars Movies#Star Wars Celebration#The Mandalorian#Disney Plus#Beskar
The Independent

Stranger Things viewers spot heartbreaking background Easter egg about Max and Billy in season 4

Stranger Things viewers are currently on guard watching the newly released fourth season, in the hopes of unearthing any hidden details.One such Easter egg has been spotted in the first episode of the new series, which was released on Netflix last week.It relates to the character of Max, played by Sadie Sink, and her brother Billy (Dacre Montgomery), who died in season three.The abusive Billy died after he was possessed by the Mind Flayer and ultimately sacrificed himself to save Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown) and the residents of Hawkins.In season four, viewers learn Max has been left traumatised by...
TV SERIES
Complex

Finn Wolfhard Addresses Fan Theory That Noah Schnapp’s ‘Stranger Things’ Character Is Gay

Ever since Season 3 of Stranger Things premiered back in 2019, fans of the hit Netflix series have been theorizing that Noah Schnapp’s character Will Byers is gay. Fresh off the release of Season 4: Volume 1, fans seem to believe that the show’s creators are ready to give a definitive answer regarding Will’s sexuality. In Episode 5, Schnapp’s Will appears to suggest he’s pondering whether to come out to Finn Wolfhard’s Mike, as the pair have a heart-to-heart moment.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Star Wars
NewsBreak
Monster Hunter
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Movies
Collider

‘Obi-Wan Kenobi’ Grand Inquisitor Rupert Friend Confirms He Drew Direct Inspiration from ‘Star Wars Rebels’

Set a decade after the fall of the Jedi order and Order 66, Obi-Wan Kenobi follows the titular Jedi (Ewan McGregor) as he watches over a young Luke Skywalker growing up with his aunt and uncle on the desert planet of Tatooine. Meanwhile, Anakin Skywalker, now Darth Vader (Hayden Christensen), is bent on hunting down the remaining Jedi in the galaxy. At his side are his Sith inquisitors who use the Dark Side of the Force as a tool in their hunt. Leading them is the Grand Inquisitor, played by Rupert Friend, wielding his double lightsaber and a determination to hunt down the Force users.
MOVIES
epicstream.com

Sam Witwer Mocks Ewan McGregor and Hayden Christensen in Latest Tweet

Obi-Wan Kenobi is off to a great start and I think it's already safe to say at this point that the Star Wars spinoff series has exceeded expectations. Speaking of, many fans are looking forward to a possible appearance from Sith Lord Darth Maul in the series and while we've yet to confirm whether or not he's part of the show, actor Sam Witwer has been teasing his return to the galaxy far, far away for months now.
CELEBRITIES
Deadline

‘Obi-Wan Kenobi’: James Earl Jones Confirmed As Voice Of Darth Vader

Click here to read the full article. SPOILER ALERT: The story includes details about the June 1 episode of Obi-Wan Kenobi. James Earl Jones is back as Darth Vader in Disney+’s Obi-Wan Kenobi. The familiar voice of Jones is heard in the third episode, which dropped today. In the episode, Darth Vader is in one of his meditation chambers and gets word that Obi-Wan is on a mining planet. Obi-Wan is trying to get young Leia to a port where they’re going to transport her back to her parents. Vader goes to the mining planet with the Inquisitors to hunt down Obi-Wan....
NFL
IndieWire

Hayden Christensen Is ‘Absolutely’ Open to a Darth Vader ‘Obi-Wan Kenobi’ Spinoff

Click here to read the full article. Hayden Christensen said he’s open to a possible Darth Vader standalone series after reprising his iconic role for “Obi-Wan Kenobi” and upcoming “Ahsoka” shows. “Yeah, I mean, you know, absolutely,” Christensen told ET Canada after being asked if he would consider leading his own series. “I think this is a character that sort of resonates in our culture and in a very kind of profound way. And there’s certainly more there to explore. There are so many other stories that have been told in these other mediums.” Christensen added, “I would love to get to...
MOVIES
Deadline

John DiMaggio, Who Voices Potty-Mouthed Robot Bender On ‘Futurama,’ Says He Did Not Get A Raise After “Bendergate” Standoff With Disney

Click here to read the full article. Futurama voice actor John DiMaggio revealed he got respect but no more money after his salary standoff with Disney and Hulu last winter, a dispute he dubbed #bendergate. DiMaggio, who plays Bender, the show’s degenerate robot, made the revelation to attendees at Phoenix Fan Fusion last week. “People are like, ‘I’m so glad you got more money!'” DiMaggio said according to Slashfilm, “I didn’t get more money. But what I did get was a lot of respect, and a lot of head nods from people who are like, ‘Yo bro, I see you and thank...
TV SERIES
ComicBook

Star Wars: Boba Fett, The Mandalorian, and Baby Yoda to Appear at Galaxy's Edge

Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge is about to get some popular additions to the Disneyland Park. With Star Wars Celebration currently taking place, a number of major announcements have come down concerning the Star Wars Universe. Star Wars: The Mandalorian got an official 2023 release window, and new series such as Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures and Star Wars: Skeleton Crew were also announced. For those fans who like to get out of the house and still enjoy their Star Wars adventures, Galaxy's Edge is also making significant additions over the next several months, including characters such as The Mandalorian, Boba Fett, and Baby Yoda.
MOVIES
Space.com

Space.com

20K+
Followers
6K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Space.com inspires casual sky watchers and space fans of all ages with vivid stories and images celebrating cosmic events and discoveries, human spaceflight and robotic exploration.

 https://www.space.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy