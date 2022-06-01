NFL: Cleveland Browns OTA

Related
Dez Bryant warned everyone about Marion Barber
Former Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Dez Bryant expressed concern over ex-Cowboys running back Marion Barber as recently as last year. Barber played for the Cowboys from 2005-2010. He was found dead on Wednesday. The cause of death for the 38-year-old was unknown. Barber had been in legal trouble recently, and...
NFL・
23rd woman files lawsuit against Browns QB Deshaun Watson
The Cleveland Browns elected to move on from starting quarterback Baker Mayfield and traded for controversial star signal-caller Deshaun Watson in March after it was learned that Watson would not face criminal charges over 22 lawsuits regarding allegations of sexual misconduct. Two grand juries declined to indict Watson. Two of...
Yardbarker
Jadeveon Clowney Shares Why He Re-Signed With Browns
He had a career resurgence last season while lining up opposite Myles Garrett. The two worked well together, and Garrett was one of the biggest advocates clamoring for Clowney’s return. 2022 Browns Defense. There is plenty of upside to the Browns’ defense. They are relatively young but improved...
Cleveland Browns’ Myles Garrett Shares Thoughts on the Situations Involving Quarterbacks Baker Mayfield, Deshaun Watson
Who will be quarterbacking the Cleveland Browns in 2022? Well, that’s a great question. As of right now, it won’t be Baker Mayfield – and it should be Deshaun Watson. Everyone knows that Mayfield is on his way out the door, and that Watson is dealing with a boatload of alleged sexual misconduct lawsuits. So, as of now, it’s truly a toss-up.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Yardbarker
Browns Nation News And Notes (5/31/22)
It is unclear if David Njoku, Myles Garrett, Joel Bitonio, and Jack Conklin will be at this session; they did not attend the first session. Here is the Tuesday edition of Browns Nation news and notes. 1. Could Grant Bring The Magic Like Cribbs Did?. When watching this footage of...
NFL・
Yardbarker
Report: Browns Will Not Trade Kareem Hunt
The Cleveland Browns running back room is bursting at the seams. Here is the current RB roster. With so much depth, there have been many theories that Kareem Hunt, entering the final year of his contract with the Browns, could be a potential trade candidate. What Cabot Says. In her...
Yardbarker
Highlights Of Day 2 Of Browns OTAs
Day 2 of Cleveland Browns OTAs was also the day media was granted access to on-the-field activities and coaches and players gave interviews. There were thrills, drills, hoops, and bragging rights; all are typical as the Browns get together to compete as the offseason begins to wind down. The mandatory...
Rumor: Kareem Hunt’s future with Browns gets a crucial update
When the Cleveland Browns selected former Cincinnati running back Jerome Ford in the fifth round of the 2022 NFL Draft, much attention turned to whether the team would consider parting ways with Kareem Hunt. However, this may not be the case after all. As noted by Cleveland.com’s Mary Kay Cabot,...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
2022 NFL Draft Review: Houston Texans
The Houston Texans were so far down last season that finishing 4-13 last season was seen as an over-achievement. Rookie QB Davis Mills showed some potential once he was named the starter during the regular season. Fortunately, the Texans received a boat load of draft picks after trading QB Deshaun Watson to the Cleveland Browns.
Troubling report emerges about Lonzo Ball’s health
The Chicago Bulls may have another reason to worry entering the offseason. Darnell Mayberry of The Athletic reported this week that Bulls guard Lonzo Ball is “still not right” and suggests that Ball’s availability for the 2022-23 season is becoming an increasing concern. Mayberry adds that another surgery for Ball cannot be ruled out if Ball fails to show improvement (though Ball’s camp has reportedly given no indication that another procedure is in the works).
Browns players get real on ‘distracting’ Odell Beckham Jr., Baker Bayfield beef
The Cleveland Browns’ 2021 season was defined by the fallout between Baker Mayfield and Odell Beckham Jr. Their 8-9 record was a few games away from the playoffs but the disappointing play from the offense killed their chances. With Beckham long gone from the Browns and Mayfield being pushed...
The Avery Journal-Times
Newland, NC
23
Followers
69
Post
882
Views
ABOUT
The Avery Journal-Times has proudly served as Avery County’s newspaper of record since 1959, covering community news for the whole of Avery County, southern Watauga County, northern Mitchell County and Roan Mountain, Tenn.https://www.averyjournal.com/
Comments / 0