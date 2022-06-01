NFL: Cleveland Browns OTA

The Chicago Bulls may have another reason to worry entering the offseason. Darnell Mayberry of The Athletic reported this week that Bulls guard Lonzo Ball is “still not right” and suggests that Ball’s availability for the 2022-23 season is becoming an increasing concern. Mayberry adds that another surgery for Ball cannot be ruled out if Ball fails to show improvement (though Ball’s camp has reportedly given no indication that another procedure is in the works).

