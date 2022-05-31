ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knoxville, TN

Vols Sitting 'Pretty High' For Coveted DL Hunter Osborne After Latest Visit

By Matt Ray
VolunteerCountry
VolunteerCountry
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2cXnYb_0fwKh8Zi00

Tennessee hosted a large number of top targets across each position group in the 2023 class this past weekend, including highly sought-after Hewitt-Trussville (Ala.) defensive lineman Hunter Osborne . Osborne discusses the trip with Volunteer Country.

"I enjoyed everything," Osborne said of the trip. "I enjoyed it all. The coaches, the guys they are recruiting, the vision that coach Heupel has, the relationship all of the coaches are all trying to build with me. It meant a lot to me for them to make most of their time out to really get to know me and my family. I really enjoyed it."

Osborne enjoyed the more personal time with the Tennessee staff, as the conversation focused solely on building their relationship even stronger.

"It was basically like, 'we want you here, you are a top guy for us, and we see you fitting in our system very well and early, honestly.,'" Osborne said of the message from the Tennessee staff during the visit. They told me I was the type of guy they want to recruit and want at Tennessee, and they want me to help build this class to be really strong. We really didn't have any football conversation at all. It was just about family and the connections we (Garner and Osborne) have from the state of Alabama. We already know that if I came there, I would play strong-side defensive end, and I would have to get to work."

The opportunity to build on the relationship and also see the city of Knoxville was something that also stood out to Osborne during this trip.

"The chance to build on the relationship and get to see the whole city of Knoxville as well," Osborne said of what was different about this trip compared to his other stops in Knoxville. It is a big city. It is definitely not just a college town—there is a lot you can do there and a lot of opportunities there as well."

The weekend also allowed the coveted defensive lineman to bond with Tennesse commits and top targets.

"I mean, getting a chance to talk to some of the commits was huge," Osborne said of the opportunity to spend time around fellow top targets this past weekend. "They spoke very highly of coach Heupel and the whole program at Tennessee. They told me it was the place to be, and this is the class that could change it around. Then some of the other recruits they are recruiting, we thought the same thing—we could see ourselves teaming up and making Tennessee a powerhouse."

Osborne was joined on Rocky Top by two fellow top recruits from the Yellow Hammer State, including close friend Tomarrion Parker.

"I didn't get to talk to Keldric (Faulk)that much, but I talked to Tomarrion," Osborne said of the conversation with his fellow recruits from the state of Alabama about potentially teaming up in Knoxville. "We are really close friends, just in general. We didn't necessarily talk about leaving the state to come to play in Knoxville, but we both just talked about this being a place that we could see ourselves at. We talked a lot about how great of a place it is, and we both enjoyed the visit. It might be a possibility, but we don't know yet."

So coming out of the unofficial visit, where do the Vols sit in Osborne's recruitment?

"They stand pretty high at the top of my list," Osborne said of where the Vols are in his recruitment currently. "I wouldn't say they are number one, but I wouldn't say anyone is number one at this point. I will wait until I evaluate every school I am going to, but right now, they sit pretty high on the list."

Osborne will start his official visit slate by going to Clemson this upcoming weekend. He will return to Tennessee for his official visit with the Vols on June 24th.

Comments / 1

Related
VolunteerCountry

Highly Touted LB Akana Discusses Tennessee Visit

2023 Skyridge (Utah) linebacker Tausili Akana made his way to Knoxville today for his second look at Tennessee. Shortly after the visit, the 6'4", 225lb standout linebacker discussed the trip with Volunteer Country.  "I enjoyed it," Akana said of the visit to Tennessee. "I got to sit down and ...
KNOXVILLE, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Tennessee Sports
City
Knoxville, TN
Knoxville, TN
Football
State
Alabama State
Knoxville, TN
Sports
Knoxville, TN
College Sports
FOX Sports

Tennessee baseball heads into regionals as must-see TV

College baseball’s rambunctious orange circus rolls on. The University of Tennessee Volunteers are the best baseball team in the land, and it isn’t particularly close. They fly into this weekend’s Division I regional playoffs with an eye-popping 53-7 record, the most homers in the country, the lowest ERA in the country, the SEC regular-season title, the SEC tournament title and the No. 1 ranking in the game.
TENNESSEE STATE
saturdaydownsouth.com

Savion Herring, 6-foot-4 and 325-pound JUCO OL, commits to SEC program

Savion Herring, a massive interior offensive lineman, announced a commitment on Thursday to play in the SEC. Herring, who played at Monroe College and is originally from Irvington, New Jersey, committed to Tennessee after he had a reported 13 offers. While a part of the 2022 recruiting class, Herring is not rated by 247Sports. He is listed at 6-foot-4 1/2 and 325 pounds.
rockytopinsider.com

Tracking Tennessee Basketball’s Roster Movement As Calendar Turns To June

The new era of college athletics is here and that includes radically changing rosters season-to-season. No sport greater represents the modern roster movement than college basketball where the 13-scholarship players leads to major turnover year-after-year. A season after having seven newcomers, Tennessee basketball had six open scholarships this offseason. Even...
KNOXVILLE, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#College Town#American Football#College Football#Hewitt Trussville#Volunteer Country
WBIR

Four-star Vols commit Cade Phillips ready to put on a show

JACKSONVILLE, Ala. — Tennessee men's basketball picked up a commitment last week from Class of 2023 four-star forward Cade Phillips. He said that choosing the Vols was an easy decision after meeting head coach Rick Barnes and the players. That says a lot coming from a legacy-born player, as...
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

East Tennessee four-star General Carl Stiner dies at 85

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - LaFollette native and military icon General Carl Stiner died at age 85. Stiner was a four-star general and served as the second Commander in Chief of the United States Special Operations Command, headquartered at MacDill Air Force Base in Florida. Stiner was born in LaFollette on...
CAMPBELL COUNTY, TN
VolunteerCountry

Volunteer Country Podcast: Tennessee Baseball Regional Preview, Talking Kennedy Chandler's Potential Fit in Memphis With SB Nation's Bryson Wright

In the first half of the show, host Jack Foster and Jake Nichols go into depth on Tennessee Baseball's NCAA Tournament Regional this weekend in Knoxville. In the second half, Jack is joined by Bryson Wright of SB Nation Grizzlies to talk about Kennedy Chandler's potential fit with the Memphis ...
KNOXVILLE, TN
NBC News

Transgender teen Luc Esquivel is suing Tennessee so he can play golf

In honor of Pride Month, NBC Out is highlighting and celebrating a new generation of LGBTQ trailblazers, creators and newsmakers. Visit our full #Pride30 list here. Luc Esquivel, a 14-year-old rising sophomore who lives in Knoxville, Tennessee, just wants to play golf, but he’s banned from competing on the boys’ golf team at his high school.
KNOXVILLE, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
wymt.com

Union College athlete’s body found in Tennessee lake

BARBOURVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - According to Union College, one of their student-athletes has died. The UC athletic department announced Tuesday that women’s basketball player and track athlete Madison Taylor died. The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency tells our sister station WVLT that Taylor’s body was found in Watts Bar Lake...
RHEA COUNTY, TN
eastridgenewsonline.com

James Leaving East Ridge High

Longtime Coach Takes Position of Athletics Director for Hamilton County Schools. Tim James, the longtime football coach at East Ridge High School, is leaving his position at the school to take on the duties of Hamilton County athletics director. James coached at the school for more than 20 years during...
EAST RIDGE, TN
WBIR

Tennessee turns 226 today! Here are some Volunteer State facts to know

TENNESSEE, USA — Tennessee is celebrating 226 years of statehood!. Before the Revolutionary War, the British set aside the land that would become Tennessee for Native Americans, but people in Virginia and North Carolina illegally settled the land before it was a state, causing years of conflict and war with the Native Americans. The settlers also complained the state wasn't protecting them.
TENNESSEE STATE
wvlt.tv

How can you avoid ticks this summer?

Union County Sheriff, TBI investigating deadly shooting. Your headlines from 6/2 in 8 minutes or less. Featuring: Deadly shooting in Union County, Crashes overnight, Knox woman watches cruise fire. Lifeguard shortage leaves Pigeon Forge Community Center Pool closed. Updated: 7 hours ago. Lifeguard shortage leaves Pigeon Forge Community Center Pool...
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Have you seen scorpions crawling near your home?

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Are there scorpions in your backyard or under your house? If so, a University of Tennessee student wants to hear from you. Colby Sain, a UT Senior said she’s working with the American Museum of Natural History studying scorpions. Sain said she found one in...
KNOXVILLE, TN
Fox 46 Charlotte

6 Things to Know about Buc-ee’s

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Progress on the construction of the first Buc-ee’s travel center in Tennessee remains ongoing in Crossville. For those of you who are not familiar with the “friendliest beaver” and its Texas roots, allow us to help out and tell you all you need to know about those Beaver Nuggets and more. […]
CROSSVILLE, TN
VolunteerCountry

VolunteerCountry

Knoxville, TN
2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
356K+
Views
ABOUT

VolunteerCountry is a FanNation channel covering University of Tennessee athletics

 https://www.si.com/college/tennessee

Comments / 0

Community Policy