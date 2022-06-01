Deshaun Watson faces 23rd civil lawsuit for sexual misconduct

Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson is facing a 23rd active civil lawsuit, filed Tuesday by attorney Tony Buzbee on behalf of a plaintiff in Texas.

The plaintiff said that Watson's legal team made "an effort to intimidate her" by reaching out and saying that Watson's lawyers would fight the cases. She did not decide to file suit originally, but changed her mind, according to the suit, after two of Watson's accusers appeared on HBO's "Real Sports" last week.

"In that piece, plaintiff was struck by the courage of the victims willing to step forward and speak and was extremely displeased by Watson and his legal team's mistreatment and revictimizations of the plaintiffs," the lawsuit stated. "But it was Watson himself claiming that even now he has ‘no regrets' and has done nothing wrong that solidified her resolve. She brings this case seeking minimum compensation, but to obtain a court finding that Watson's conduct was wrong."

The plaintiff said she began working as a massage therapist for Watson in the summer of 2020. Watson allegedly exposed himself to the plaintiff during the third and final session, touched her between her legs and "repeatedly requested" to have sex.

Two Texas grand juries declined to indict Watson in March. The Houston Texans traded him to Cleveland that month, and the Browns gave him a record $230 million in guaranteed money on a five-year deal.

"Today we filed suit for the 23rd plaintiff in this litigation," Buzbee said in a statement. "Other cases may come. The Watson defense team has vilified these women and this cause. Shame on them! We look forward to trying this case in court."

According to ESPN, the Browns did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the latest suit.

