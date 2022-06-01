ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL: Cleveland Browns OTA

By Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports
May 25, 2022; Berea, OH, USA; Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) throws a pass during organized team activities at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports

Larry Brown Sports

Dez Bryant warned everyone about Marion Barber

Former Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Dez Bryant expressed concern over ex-Cowboys running back Marion Barber as recently as last year. Barber played for the Cowboys from 2005-2010. He was found dead on Wednesday. The cause of death for the 38-year-old was unknown. Barber had been in legal trouble recently, and...
NFL
Yardbarker

23rd woman files lawsuit against Browns QB Deshaun Watson

The Cleveland Browns elected to move on from starting quarterback Baker Mayfield and traded for controversial star signal-caller Deshaun Watson in March after it was learned that Watson would not face criminal charges over 22 lawsuits regarding allegations of sexual misconduct. Two grand juries declined to indict Watson. Two of...
CLEVELAND, OH
Yardbarker

Jadeveon Clowney Shares Why He Re-Signed With Browns

He had a career resurgence last season while lining up opposite Myles Garrett. The two worked well together, and Garrett was one of the biggest advocates clamoring for Clowney’s return. 2022 Browns Defense. There is plenty of upside to the Browns’ defense. They are relatively young but improved...
CLEVELAND, OH
Outsider.com

Cleveland Browns’ Myles Garrett Shares Thoughts on the Situations Involving Quarterbacks Baker Mayfield, Deshaun Watson

Who will be quarterbacking the Cleveland Browns in 2022? Well, that’s a great question. As of right now, it won’t be Baker Mayfield – and it should be Deshaun Watson. Everyone knows that Mayfield is on his way out the door, and that Watson is dealing with a boatload of alleged sexual misconduct lawsuits. So, as of now, it’s truly a toss-up.
CLEVELAND, OH
Yardbarker

Browns Nation News And Notes (5/31/22)

It is unclear if David Njoku, Myles Garrett, Joel Bitonio, and Jack Conklin will be at this session; they did not attend the first session. Here is the Tuesday edition of Browns Nation news and notes. 1. Could Grant Bring The Magic Like Cribbs Did?. When watching this footage of...
NFL
Yardbarker

Report: Browns Will Not Trade Kareem Hunt

The Cleveland Browns running back room is bursting at the seams. Here is the current RB roster. With so much depth, there have been many theories that Kareem Hunt, entering the final year of his contract with the Browns, could be a potential trade candidate. What Cabot Says. In her...
CLEVELAND, OH
Adrian Holman

2022 NFL Draft Review: Houston Texans

The Houston Texans were so far down last season that finishing 4-13 last season was seen as an over-achievement. Rookie QB Davis Mills showed some potential once he was named the starter during the regular season. Fortunately, the Texans received a boat load of draft picks after trading QB Deshaun Watson to the Cleveland Browns.
HOUSTON, TX
Yardbarker

Browns OC Alex Van Pelt Speaks About Browns QBs

2022 will be Cleveland Browns offensive coordinator Alex Van Pelt’s first season not operating as the de factor quarterbacks coach. Though the Browns appointed former tight ends coach Drew Petzing as the 2022 quarterbacks coach, that does not mean AVP does not have strong opinions about the Browns QB roster.
CLEVELAND, OH
Larry Brown Sports

Troubling report emerges about Lonzo Ball’s health

The Chicago Bulls may have another reason to worry entering the offseason. Darnell Mayberry of The Athletic reported this week that Bulls guard Lonzo Ball is “still not right” and suggests that Ball’s availability for the 2022-23 season is becoming an increasing concern. Mayberry adds that another surgery for Ball cannot be ruled out if Ball fails to show improvement (though Ball’s camp has reportedly given no indication that another procedure is in the works).
CHICAGO, IL
