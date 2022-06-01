Photos: Green Bay Packers get back to work during organized team activities

Fans of the Green Bay Packers were exuberant when the team decided to place its franchise tag on Davante Adams. Using the tag was a move that the Packers had not made since 2010. Unfortunately, however, Davante Adams turned down every long-term extension offer that the Packers made. He refused to play under the tag, too, forcing the Packers to trade him. He ended up being traded to the Las Vegas Raiders for a first and second round pick. For Adams, it is a chance to play in front of his family, many of whom have not seen him play professionally in person. If one rumor is to be believed, Adams has been trying to get the Packers to send him to Las Vegas for the last few years.

GREEN BAY, WI ・ 12 HOURS AGO