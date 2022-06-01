ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Deshaun Watson faces 23rd civil lawsuit for sexual misconduct

By Field Level Media
The Rogersville Review
The Rogersville Review
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=166RVu_0fwKgPmr00

Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson is facing a 23rd active civil lawsuit, filed Tuesday by attorney Tony Buzbee on behalf of a plaintiff in Texas.

The plaintiff said that Watson's legal team made "an effort to intimidate her" by reaching out and saying that Watson's lawyers would fight the cases. She did not decide to file suit originally, but changed her mind, according to the suit, after two of Watson's accusers appeared on HBO's "Real Sports" last week.

"In that piece, plaintiff was struck by the courage of the victims willing to step forward and speak and was extremely displeased by Watson and his legal team's mistreatment and revictimizations of the plaintiffs," the lawsuit stated. "But it was Watson himself claiming that even now he has ‘no regrets' and has done nothing wrong that solidified her resolve. She brings this case seeking minimum compensation, but to obtain a court finding that Watson's conduct was wrong."

The plaintiff said she began working as a massage therapist for Watson in the summer of 2020. Watson allegedly exposed himself to the plaintiff during the third and final session, touched her between her legs and "repeatedly requested" to have sex.

Two Texas grand juries declined to indict Watson in March. The Houston Texans traded him to Cleveland that month, and the Browns gave him a record $230 million in guaranteed money on a five-year deal.

"Today we filed suit for the 23rd plaintiff in this litigation," Buzbee said in a statement. "Other cases may come. The Watson defense team has vilified these women and this cause. Shame on them! We look forward to trying this case in court."

According to ESPN, the Browns did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the latest suit.

--Field Level Media

Comments / 0

Related
Yardbarker

Women suing Deshaun Watson disgusted by contract from Browns

It was previously learned that multiple women suing Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson regarding allegations of sexual misconduct would be featured on Tuesday evening's edition of HBO’s "Real Sports with Bryant Gumbel" and that they would "detail the alleged abuse they suffered and share their reactions to Watson’s record-breaking $230 million contract with the Cleveland Browns."
CLEVELAND, OH
ClutchPoints

Browns QB Deshaun Watson civil suits adds another case as 23rd woman comes forward

A 23rd woman has now filed a lawsuit against Deshaun Watson, citing inappropriate sexual misconduct. The Cleveland Browns embattled quarterback, Deshaun Watson, has had quite a crazy year and change. Last season, the Houston Texans sat their Pro Bowl quarterback amid numerous claims of sexual assault. During this offseason, the Texans and Browns completed a blockbuster trade. The Browns signed Watson to a massive extension with $230 million guaranteed.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Cleveland, OH
Crime & Safety
City
Cleveland, OH
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
Yardbarker

Watson's $5,000: Spa Owner, Plaintiffs Disagree What Texans QB Paid For

- Former Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson is currently facing 23 civil lawsuits after a new case was opened earlier this week. Now, the plot has thickened to involve a witness who could have evidence indicating Watson attempted to pay to keep his massage arrangements discreet. According to USA Today,...
HOUSTON, TX
The Rogersville Review

The Rogersville Review

Rogersville, TN
111
Followers
78
Post
7K+
Views
ABOUT

Located in the "Cradle of Tennessee Journalism," where the state's first newspaper was printed by George Roulstone in 1791—also the third newspaper West of the Appalachian Mountains—The Rogersville Review was founded by Will Robertson on July 23, 1885. Under its current names, as well as The Holston Review, it has remained the newspaper of record for Hawkins County and its communities for more than a century.

 https://www.therogersvillereview.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy