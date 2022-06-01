ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Conshohocken, PA

Baggataway Tavern sold. Big night planned for Thursday before handing off keys

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Baggataway Tavern in West Conshohocken has been sold to the organization that owns Jasper’s Backyard in Conshohocken. The current owners bought the bar and restaurant in April 2005 that had long been Cunningham’s Court, which was owned by Sixers legend Billy Cunningham. Cunningham had opened Cunnigham’s Court in...

For Sale | 533 Monticello Lane | Plymouth Meeting | Noele Stinson of Coldwell Banker Realty

Noele Stinson of Coldwell Banker Realty added a new listing for sale at 533 Monticello Lane in Plymouth Meeting. For additional details, click here. If only the best will do, then this home is for you! This new construction masterpiece will be located on Monticello Lane in the wonderful and prestigious community of Whitemarsh Chase. Built by the highly acclaimed Thomas Andrew Homes, this residence will be comprised of 6 bedrooms, 5 full and 1 half baths, with 4900 square feet of living space. Step inside the home from the covered front porch into a dramatic two-story foyer area. To your right, you will be greeted by a spacious 14x16 living room with a fireplace, and to your left is an almost equally large 14x15 dining room. The dining room is perfectly situated adjacent to the expansive 27x31 Kitchen and eat-in Breakfast Nook area. This space will feature all of the high-end amenities buyers seek in a luxury residence, like Century cabinets, a 6-burnThermador gas range, an island, a walk-in pantry, and more. Next to this area is an aptly named 16x21 Great Room with a gorgeous, coffered ceiling, loads of windows to allow natural light to flood the space, and another fireplace! This room can also be accessed from the foyer area, making the main level of the home a dream for entertaining. Speaking of, there will also be a fantastic 16x10 composite deck that can be accessed just steps from the kitchen area. On the other side of the Great Room you will find a 13x14 Study with French Doors. Rounding out the main level of the home is a Powder Room located near the Living Room, Great Room, and Study, and a mudroom found on the other side of the kitchen and situated by the side entrance and the two attached garages. One garage has room for 1 car and the other has room for 2 cars. On the second level of the home, you will be greeted by a sitting area at the top of the staircase. It is a great place to cozy up with a book and relax. Wait until you see the amazing primary bedroom suite. The 17x20 sleeping area of the suite features a fireplace, stepped ceiling, two large walk-in closets, and a massive ensuite bathroom with dual vanities, a water closet, a walk-in stall shower, and a linen closet. Bedroom #2 is 13x14 in size and features its own ensuite bathroom and walk-in closet. Equal in size at 11 x14, Bedrooms #3 and #4 also have large walk-in closets and share a large ensuite bathroom that connects the two rooms, each with its own sink close to the entrance to their respective bedroom, to make sharing this space less intrusive. Bedroom #5 is 11x16 in size and also features a walk-in closet and its own ensuite bathroom. The upper level is finished with a full bathroom. The only thing left to discuss is the unbeatable location of this home, just minutes from major roadways for commuting, a short 5-minute drive to the train to Center City, and easy access to the dining and shopping options in Ambler, Blue Bell, Chestnut Hill, Conshohocken, and so much more. Do not miss your chance to call this place your own.
PLYMOUTH MEETING, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Bojangles to bring Cajun chicken to Quakertown for 2nd Pa. location

QUAKERTOWN, Pa. - A popular quick-serve restaurant chain that specializes in Cajun-seasoned fried chicken will open its first Lehigh Valley area location – and just second in Pennsylvania, officials say. A restaurant building taking shape at 85 S. West End Blvd. (Route 309), Quakertown, will be a Bojangles, according...
QUAKERTOWN, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Life-sciences company Aviridi expands in Pottstown with purchase of 26,000-square-foot industrial building

POTTSTOWN, Pa. - Aviridi is expanding in Montgomery County as it builds a bigger presence in the Philadelphia-area life-sciences industry. The biofermentation company has acquired a 26,000-square-foot industrial building at 10 Quinter St. in Pottstown. In April, Aviridi announced the purchase of a 10,000-square-foot Norristown building for its headquarters. Biofermentation,...
POTTSTOWN, PA
morethanthecurve.com

Three upcoming private fireworks displays in area

There are three upcoming private fireworks displays in the area. The schedule is as follows:. Enter to Win – $100 Gift Card to One of 12 Conshohocken Bars/Restaurants. Enter to win a $100 gift card to one of the 12 Conshohocken and West Conshohocken bars and restaurants participating in the Thursdays in Conshy summer happy hour series. Starting Thursdays, June 2nd, enjoy cocktail, wine, and beer specials across Conshohocken from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.
CONSHOHOCKEN, PA
sanatogapost.com

Duck Into Local Duck Donuts Stores for Friday Treat

COLLEGEVILLE PA – Duck Donuts, with stores located in Collegeville and King of Prussia, will observe National Donut Day on Friday (June 3, 2022) by giving away a cinnamon sugar donut (at top) to every patron who visits its stores. No purchase is necessary; free donuts will be available in-store only.
COLLEGEVILLE, PA
buckscountyherald.com

Doylestown North Main condos near completion

The transformation of the former Bucks County library at 50 N. Main St. in the heart of Doylestown Borough into six luxury condominiums is looking toward a November completion, according to its Realtors. Aptly named The Residences at 50 North Main, the development boasts a blend of original brick and...
DOYLESTOWN, PA
njgamblingsites.com

Which Atlantic City Buffets Are Open?

Ready to shirk the menu and go for an all-you-can-eat feast instead? Atlantic City has you covered. The New Jersey gambling hub has nine brick-and-mortar casinos, many of which feature full buffets with all sorts of vittles and dishes. Of course, health and safety are of the utmost importance at...
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
