“Best Tax Season, Yet!”

Despite all the sound and fury, meaningful legislation to adequately control gun violence will never be passed until the Second Amendment is repealed. There is no need for it today because the Armed Forces and the National Guard no longer depend on members to bring their own weapons. Its final 14 words, on which the gun lobby’s arguments are based, cannot stand alone despite a misguided Supreme Court saying that they could back in 2008. The Second Amendment in its entirety reads: 'A well regulated Militia, being necessary to the security of a free state, the right of the people to keep and bear arms, shall not be infringed.' We all make mistakes, even Supreme Court Justices.

BOYNTON BEACH, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO