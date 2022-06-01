ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

Seattle passes measures to address gig worker pay, rights

WPXI Pittsburgh
WPXI Pittsburgh
 2 days ago

SEATTLE — (AP) — The Seattle City Council on Tuesday unanimously approved a measure that pushes app-based companies like food delivery services to improve wages and other working conditions for gig workers.

Among other things, the legislation that was approved by a 9-0 vote would ensure app-based workers are paid minimum wage plus expenses and tips.

The rates for workers at companies such as DoorDash, Uber Eats and Grubhub would begin when drivers accept an order, in an effort to help the drivers — who are contract workers, not employees — earn the city’s $17.27 minimum hourly wage and receive the standard mileage reimbursement set by the Internal Revenue Service.

In a statement, DoorDash criticized the council’s plans, and said the proposals would lead to higher costs for customers and reduced earnings for workers.

Councilperson Andrew Lewis, a sponsor of the legislation, said large segments of the economy are being automated with lower pay and poor benefits.

“This bill is the first step to protect and expand the rights of workers who use these apps,” Lewis said.

Future legislation being considered by the City Council would aim to regulate a series of transparency and equity issues, including the right to access restrooms, discrimination protections and protections from unfair deactivation from apps that can result in wage loss.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Seattle, WA
Society
City
Seattle, WA
Seattle, WA
Government
Local
Washington Society
Local
Washington Government
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Economy#Gig Worker#Ap#The Seattle City Council#The City Council#The Associated Press
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
WPXI Pittsburgh

WPXI Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh, PA
87K+
Followers
110K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT

WPXI-TV News Pittsburgh is your source for breaking news, investigative stories, weather and sports coverage in Pittsburgh.

 https://www.wpxi.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy