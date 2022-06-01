ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

Trump endorsement tracker: Which candidates have won and lost

By Andrew Solender
Axios
Axios
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Seven candidates endorsed by former President Trump were defeated in Republican primaries in the month of May alone, including four high-profile challengers in Georgia who were crushed by incumbents. Why it...

www.axios.com

Comments / 2

TJ L
2d ago

Trump's paid endorsements are worthless. In less than two weeks he will be arrested on National TV for his Treasonous Behavior. Can't wait for Liz Chaney to rake him and the Treasonous portion of the GOP to explain their actions. Hooray for the USA!✅✅✅

Reply(1)
2
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
State
Georgia State
AOL Corp

Trump’s Defense secretary tells Fox News that the former president 'threatens our democracy'

Mark Esper, secretary of Defense under former President Trump, appeared Monday on Special Report With Bret Baier, to promote his new book, A Sacred Oath. In the book, Esper details some of the behind-the-scenes happenings that would be shocking had they come from any other administration. For instance, Esper claims that Trump wanted to call up active-duty military to shoot protestors in the summer of 2020.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Independent

Congressman Dan Crenshaw says Marjorie Taylor Greene is ‘going after that Russia Today slot’ in row over Ukraine vote

Representatives Dan Crenshaw and Marjorie Taylor Greene feuded on Twitter after the two Republican members of Congress took different votes on an aid package to Ukraine.On Tuesday, the House passed a $40bn aid package to Ukraine. Every Democrat present voted for the legislation, while 57 Republicans voted against the package, including Ms Greene. Other Republicans who voted against the legislation included Representatives Paul Gosar of Arizona, Matt Gaetz of Florida, Madison Cawthorn of North Carolina and Lauren Boebert of Colorado. But the feud began when Mr Crenshaw, a Texas Republican who lost an eye while serving in Afghanistan, tweeted...
FOREIGN POLICY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Donald Trump
Salon

Right-wing media is now blaming Ketanji Brown Jackson for the Supreme Court leak

If you thought the right-wing attacks on incoming Supreme Court Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson would end with her confirmation to the nation's highest court, you were wrong. Months after her confirmation, Newsmax host Grant Stinchfield is back to baselessly targeting Jackson. On Tuesday, he suggested that Jackson was responsible for the recent leak of the court's decision on Roe v. Wade.
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Republican Primaries#Tracker#Election Federal#Gop
Salon

Roe the last straw? 63% of Americans already believe the Supreme Court is politically motivated

About 63% of all American voters believe that the Supreme Court's decision-making is primarily driven by politics, according to a new survey released by Quinnipiac University. The survey also revealed that just 32% believe that the court is mostly motivated by law, while as many as seven in ten Americans feel that the court's justices should be given term limits.
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Senate
The Independent

Biden says AR-15 owners who say they need weapons to ‘take on the government’ would be extremely outgunned

Gun activists who claim they need the type of weapons used in a pair of deadly mass shootings earlier this month to defend themselves from hypothetical government tyranny would be hopelessly outgunned, President Joe Biden has said. Mr Biden, who spoke to reporters upon returning to the White House for Memorial Day, said he has been “pretty motivated” to enact new gun safety laws long before he travelled to Ulvalde, Texas to meet with the families of victims and survivors of the mass shooting that claimed 21 lives at Robb Elementary School last week.He said he has made a point...
U.S. POLITICS
MarketRealist

What Has Kamala Harris Accomplished So Far as Vice President?

It has been two years since President Joe Biden named Kamala Harris as his vice president, and just as many years since they were elected into the White House. While President Biden has been front and center when it comes to major issues such as the Russia-Ukraine conflict, student loan forgiveness, and the ongoing pandemic, Harris has been busy working behind the scenes.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Axios

Axios

Washington, DC
88K+
Followers
43K+
Post
87M+
Views
ABOUT

Smart brevity worthy of your time, attention and trust.

 https://www.axios.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy