NFL: Cleveland Browns OTA

Dez Bryant warned everyone about Marion Barber
Former Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Dez Bryant expressed concern over ex-Cowboys running back Marion Barber as recently as last year. Barber played for the Cowboys from 2005-2010. He was found dead on Wednesday. The cause of death for the 38-year-old was unknown. Barber had been in legal trouble recently, and...
Women suing Deshaun Watson disgusted by contract from Browns
It was previously learned that multiple women suing Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson regarding allegations of sexual misconduct would be featured on Tuesday evening's edition of HBO’s "Real Sports with Bryant Gumbel" and that they would "detail the alleged abuse they suffered and share their reactions to Watson’s record-breaking $230 million contract with the Cleveland Browns."
Dianna Russini Reacts To Aaron Rodgers' Telling Admission
Following his victory in Capital One's The Match on Wednesday, Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers made some interesting remarks about his future in the NFL. "Tommy [Tom Brady] obviously set the bar so high with playing for so many years, but I can definitely see the end coming," Rodgers said.
The $5,000 payout that’s coming back to bite Browns QB Deshaun Watson in legal battle
The NFL season is just a couple of months away for the Cleveland Browns, but their starting quarterback’s legal issues aren’t going away. There’s been an additional lawsuit filed against him by a 23rd woman joining piling on Deshaun Watson’s legal troubles with new allegations. Nia...
Photos: Meet The Husband Of Legendary Reporter Erin Andrews
The legendary NFL reporter celebrated a special birthday on Wednesday. Andrews, who covers the NFL for FOX, is an icon in the sideline reporting game. Andrews previously worked for ABC and ESPN, covering college football. She's taken over the NFL sideline reporting role for FOX and handled it with great class. Andrews will be working with some new announcers in 2022, though, as Joe Buck and Troy Aikman are off to ESPN.
Man accused of killing former NCAA football player and shooting NFL player Corey Ballentine sentenced to LIFE
It was the night of the NFL Draft, and Corey Ballentine was just drafted by the New York Giants. He was with his teammate Dwane Simmons when they were shot by Francisco Mendez. Ballentine would recover and go on to play in the NFL, but Simmons did not make it.
Dak Prescott gives unfortunate admission after Uvalde school shooting
The tragic shooting in Uvalde, Texas resulting in the death of 19 children and two adults has shaken the country to its core. This unfortunate tragedy is the latest of a string of mass shootings in recent weeks, with the tragic shooting in Buffalo, New York occurring earlier this month.
23rd woman files lawsuit against Browns QB Deshaun Watson
The Cleveland Browns elected to move on from starting quarterback Baker Mayfield and traded for controversial star signal-caller Deshaun Watson in March after it was learned that Watson would not face criminal charges over 22 lawsuits regarding allegations of sexual misconduct. Two grand juries declined to indict Watson. Two of...
Meet Erica Donald, Aaron Donald’s Wife with Deeper Rams Connections
Aaron Donald has floated the idea of retiring from the NFL after signing with Kanye West’s sports agency. He stated that the decision is taken with consideration to his family, which has also turned the spotlight on them. Now, Los Angeles Rams fans want to know more about Aaron Donald’s wife, Erica Donald, as they keep details about their family under wraps. Erica is well-versed with the NFL life and is more than just a WAG in the Rams community. We reveal more about her prolific background in this Erica Donald wiki.
Odell Beckham Jr. Shares his Thoughts on What to Expect From Browns This Season
The former Browns’ wideout, Odell Beckham Jr., thinks highly of his former team going into 2022.
Buccaneers’ latest signing puts Ndamukong Suh return to bed
Free agent defensive lineman Ndamukong Suh has spent the last three seasons with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, winning a Super Bowl with the team in 2020 while helping them to build one of the better defenses in the league. However, Suh’s 2022 return is unlikely after the latest move made by the Buccaneers. ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports that the team has agreed to sign former Chicago Bears star Akiem Hicks.
2 Teams Are Reportedly In Play For Ndamukong Suh
Ndamukong Suh has not yet signed a contract for the 2022 season. The good news though is that he reportedly has a couple of suitors. According to Brad Stainbrook of 247Sports, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Las Vegas Raiders are still in on Suh. The Cleveland Browns, however, have "backed off."
NFL Quarterback Away From Team Following Family Tragedy
The Carolina Panthers were without rookie quarterback Matt Corral for today's OTA session. Unfortunately, the reason for Corral's absence was an unspecified family tragedy, according to head coach Matt Rhule. The 2022 third-round pick called Rhule early this morning to explain his situation. Rhule says he told Corral to "take...
Vikings add former Dolphins speedster at wideout to join Justin Jefferson
The Minnesota Vikings do not lack for talent, especially on the offensive side of the football. Well, on Tuesday, their offensive skill increased a little bit more. According to ESPN NFL Insider Adam Schefter, the Vikings have signed former Miami Dolphins receiver Albert Wilson to a one-year contract. Wilson made...
Arizona Cardinals Release Veteran Running Back
On Tuesday night, the Arizona Cardinals announced the signing of veteran running back Darrel Williams, formerly of the Kansas City Chiefs. "In a move already foreshadowed by GM Steve Keim last week during his appearance on 'The Pat McAfee Show,' the Cardinals officially signed former Kansas City Chief Darrel Williams to a one-year contract on Tuesday," the statement read. "It gives the team another option to fill the void left when Chase Edmonds exited as a free agent."
Browns Nation News And Notes (5/31/22)
It is unclear if David Njoku, Myles Garrett, Joel Bitonio, and Jack Conklin will be at this session; they did not attend the first session. Here is the Tuesday edition of Browns Nation news and notes. 1. Could Grant Bring The Magic Like Cribbs Did?. When watching this footage of...
Luke Walton Has Reportedly Landed A New Coaching Job
Former Los Angeles Lakers and Sacramento Kings head coach Luke Walton reportedly has a new NBA gig. Walton will be joining the Cleveland Cavaliers as an assistant coach, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. The 42-year-old finished his playing career in Cleveland in 2013. "The Cleveland Cavaliers are hiring Luke Walton...
Kenny Pickett Highlight Goes Viral: NFL World Reacts
On Monday, ESPN's SportsCenter aired a segment where they discussed the Pittsburgh Steelers' quarterback competition between Kenny Pickett and Mitch Trubisky. While Jeremy Fowler was discussing this position battle, an unfortunate video of Pickett was shown on screen. For some reason, a clip of Pickett fumbling a snap was shown...
NFL teams that have never won a Super Bowl
After winning their second Super Bowl in team history in 2022, the Los Angeles Rams are one of 20 franchises
Packers Coach Has Strong Words for Absent Sammy Watkins
The Green Bay Packers have started their voluntary OTA’s, as all other NFL teams have done. There are many players who are present at these workouts, but some notable names are missing. As everyone knew would be the case, Aaron Rodgers will not be showing up to any voluntary team activities. That decision was addressed by quarterbacks coach Tom Clements earlier this offseason. However, one new name is missing: Sammy Watkins.
