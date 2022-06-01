Felix J. Lisovich – Belle Vernon

Donald Wilson, 69, of Bentleyville, passed away peacefully at home on May 31, 2022, after a seven-year battle with lymphoma. Don lived his life as a loving and supportive husband to his wife and soulmate, Beverly Tatar Wilson, for 42 years. He enjoyed working on home improvements with her, taking family vacations, going to oldies dances, spending time with friends and cooking. Don was a 1971 graduate of Belle Vernon High School. He volunteered for the Fayette City VFD as a young man. Don was a kind and caring father to his two sons, who both survive, Brian (Gaby Rodriguez) of Bentleyville and Nicholas (Nicole Gebadlo) of Canonsburg. He worked the night shift so that he could be home during the day with his family. He spent countless hours with his sons collecting sports cards, attending their sporting events and playing pool and baseball. He also was a playful and proud grandfather to Wyatt, Sawyer, Levi and Briana, who also survive. Don worked for Volkswagen of America for 10 years and the Monongahela Valley Hospital for 25 years. He was known as a dependable LPN and a fun-loving coworker and friend. He belonged to St. Andrew the Apostle Parish in Monongahela and was happy and content in his faithful, fulfilling life. Don is also survived by his only brother, Charles “Bob” Wilson (Cynthia Stevenson) of Newell; his sisters-in-law, Jone (Jerry) Gerba of Washington, Pa., Phyllis (Richard) Cain of Massachusetts and Kathleen (Terry) Renton of Virginia; brother-in-law, Gerald (Debbie) Tatar of Carnegie; and many nieces and nephews. He loved them all. He was preceded in death by his parents, Charles “Pinky” W. and Nancy A. Malaspina Wilson of Fayette City. Don was quite the devoted son. Family and friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday, June 5, 2022, at FRYE FUNERAL HOME INC., 427 W. Main St., Monongahela, where a blessing service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Monday, June 6, 2022, with the Rev. Kevin Dominik officiating. Interment will follow in Belle Vernon Cemetery. Expressions of sympathy may be offered to the family at www.fryefuneralhome.com.

