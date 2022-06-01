ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Belle Vernon, PA

Felix J. Lisovich – Belle Vernon

Felix J. Lisovich, 99, of Belle Vernon, passed away Friday, May 27, 2022, at Residence at Hilltop, Monongahela. Born May 17, 1923, in Rillton, Pa., he was the son of the late Charles and Catherine Kolanko Lisovich. A resident of Belle Vernon for the past 67 years, Mr. Lisovich was a...

Dustin J. Banks – Belle Vernon

Dustin J. Banks, 43, passed away unexpectedly on Monday, May 30, 2022. He was born on July 5, 1978, son of Lynn and Mary Banks. He graduated from Charleroi High School in 1996. He worked at all the restaurants in the Valley and not long ago at Closet Maid, Roscoe Paper Company IPSCO and World Kitchen, to name a few. He enjoyed fishing, yard work and drinking beer. He was greatly loved and will be missed by all who survive him. He is survived by his wife, Felicia Eddy Banks; the mother of his children, Kelly Ritenour; his children, Kado, Kody, Kane, Kasmira, Kyra and Kashawna; along with numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins. A private memorial service will be held at a later date. Celebration of life has been gently placed in the hands of HOUSE OF JACKSON MEMORIAL CHAPEL, 546 Thompson Ave., Donora, Karl Jackson, funeral director, 724-379-5420. The family wishes to send a special thank you to the House of Jackson in Donora.
Donald Wilson – Bentleyville

Donald Wilson, 69, of Bentleyville, passed away peacefully at home on May 31, 2022, after a seven-year battle with lymphoma. Don lived his life as a loving and supportive husband to his wife and soulmate, Beverly Tatar Wilson, for 42 years. He enjoyed working on home improvements with her, taking family vacations, going to oldies dances, spending time with friends and cooking. Don was a 1971 graduate of Belle Vernon High School. He volunteered for the Fayette City VFD as a young man. Don was a kind and caring father to his two sons, who both survive, Brian (Gaby Rodriguez) of Bentleyville and Nicholas (Nicole Gebadlo) of Canonsburg. He worked the night shift so that he could be home during the day with his family. He spent countless hours with his sons collecting sports cards, attending their sporting events and playing pool and baseball. He also was a playful and proud grandfather to Wyatt, Sawyer, Levi and Briana, who also survive. Don worked for Volkswagen of America for 10 years and the Monongahela Valley Hospital for 25 years. He was known as a dependable LPN and a fun-loving coworker and friend. He belonged to St. Andrew the Apostle Parish in Monongahela and was happy and content in his faithful, fulfilling life. Don is also survived by his only brother, Charles “Bob” Wilson (Cynthia Stevenson) of Newell; his sisters-in-law, Jone (Jerry) Gerba of Washington, Pa., Phyllis (Richard) Cain of Massachusetts and Kathleen (Terry) Renton of Virginia; brother-in-law, Gerald (Debbie) Tatar of Carnegie; and many nieces and nephews. He loved them all. He was preceded in death by his parents, Charles “Pinky” W. and Nancy A. Malaspina Wilson of Fayette City. Don was quite the devoted son. Family and friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday, June 5, 2022, at FRYE FUNERAL HOME INC., 427 W. Main St., Monongahela, where a blessing service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Monday, June 6, 2022, with the Rev. Kevin Dominik officiating. Interment will follow in Belle Vernon Cemetery. Expressions of sympathy may be offered to the family at www.fryefuneralhome.com.
Kenneth C. Syrko – Monroeville, formerly of Donora

Kenneth C. Syrko, 73, of Monroeville, formerly of Donora, passed away on Wednesday, May 25, 2022, at Excela Health Westmoreland Hospital in Greensburg. He was born Jan. 27, 1949, in North Charleroi, son of the late Paul Syrko and the late Margaret Bretcko Syrko. Ken graduated from Donora High School with the Class of 1966 and then from Robert Morris College in 1975, where he received his bachelor’s degree in business administration. He was employed with the Federal Reserve as a computer technician. Catholic by faith, he was a member of St. Bernadette Catholic Church in Monroeville. Ken was a Vietnam veteran, serving in the U.S. Air Force as a sergeant. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Paul B. Syrko; a sister, Joan Evon; and a brother-in-law, Ron Gade. Surviving to cherish his memory is a sister, Joyce Gade of Greensburg; and several nieces, nephews and cousins. Private interment in St. Dominic Cemetery, Donora, was held at the convenience of the family as per Ken’s wishes. Arrangements have been entrusted to ANTHONY L. MASSAFRA FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATION SERVICE INC., 40 Second St. Ext., Carroll Township/Donora, PA 15033, 724-379-6900. To share a condolence please visit massafrafuneralhome.com.
Janeé Carol James Drakeford – formerly of Monessen

Janeé Carol James Drakeford, 67, formerly of Monessen, passed away Monday, May 30, 2022. Born in Charle- roi on June 19, 1954, she was the daughter of the late Robert L. James, Sr. and the late Virginia Peerman James of Monessen. Janeé graduated from Monessen High School in 1972. She graduated from Slippery Rock University in 1976 with a Bachelor of Arts in English. After a brief stint in the workforce, Janeé married and is survived by, her husband William Drakeford of Wake Forest, N.C. Janeé is also survived by her two sons, Colin William (Caroline) of Cary, N.C., and Casey, at home. She also is survived by a brother, Robert L. James Jr. (DeVorne) of Pittsburgh. In addition, she leaves behind her 95-year-old aunt, Hazel Rone of Monessen, and the extended Rone family; as well as her 92-year-old uncle, Richard James of Donora, and the extended James family. Janeé devoted her life to the care of her children, and worked closely with the autism societies in each place she lived. She was also instrumental in facilitating necessary changes in the educational system to benefit autistic students. Janeé was a lifelong Steelers fan, despite being in a Baltimore Ravens household, and regularly cheered on the Steelers. She will always be remembered for her sweet smile, quick wit and loyalty to her family and friends. Funeral arrangements are pending, and a memorial service is being planned in her hometown of Monessen. An announcement will be made when plans are finalized. We are asking that any donations on Janeé’s behalf be made to your local autism society or the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network.
James ‘Jungle’ William Britton II – Daisytown, Pa.

James “Jungle” William Britton II, 64, of Daisytown, Pa., died unexpectedly and peacefully at home on Tuesday, May 31, 2022. He was born Friday, Oct 11, 1957, in Waynesburg, Pa., son of Joanne Bakewell Britton Chuey and the late James William Britton. He was a member of California Hill Gun Club, the California Young Men’s Club and the National Sporting Clays Association (NSCA). Jungle loved motorcycles, sporting clays, excavators and his family. He had great appreciation for craftsmanship in finish carpentry, which is reflected throughout his home. Jim has passed along many important lessons and set an example of loyalty to his family. Jim was the third-generation owner of Britton & Sons Inc., an excavation and pipeline corporation. He was extremely proud to carry on the business that was built by his father and granddad. In addition to his father, Jim was preceded in death by his grandparents, Carl and Florence Britton and Edward and Olive Bakewell. Left to cherish his memory are his wife of almost 40 years, Paula Jeney Britton; mother, Joanne Britton Chuey and husband Michael; two sons and daughters-in-law, Jason and Cerria Britton and Michael and Karly Britton; brother and sister-in-law, William Carl and Jan Mitchell Britton; and his number one and only grandson, Jack Edward Britton. Also surviving are nieces and nephews, Todd Michael Edwards and wife Jenny, Peter Ryan Locilento, Lesley Erin Daniels and husband Chris, William Carl Britton II, Aaron Mitchell Britton, and Jayme Ann Britton. Also surviving are many cousins and close friends. His family is humbled by the amount of love and support that surrounds them. Friends will be received at MARISCOTTI FUNERAL HOME INC., Anthony N. Mariscotti, supervisor, 323 Fourth St., California, Pa., from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday, June 5, 2022, and until 11 a.m. Monday, June 6, 2022, when funeral services will be held in the funeral home with the Rev. Kenneth Custer officiating. Interment will follow in Highland Cemetery.
Donations sought to repair veterans’ banners in Monongahela, New Eagle

Almost two years ago exactly, the Monongahela Area Historical Society helped to set up an account at DeVore Hardware to cover the cost of maintaining the veterans banners that hung up throughout the city and New Eagle. In June 2020, the MAHS held a one-time fundraiser in hopes of getting $200 to repair 21 veterans banners that hadn’t been hung because they were in need of repair. The Monongahela Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 1409 on East Main Street is in charge of the veterans banners, but lacked the funds to get the repairs made.
Urbanik’s sports memories live on

Bill Urbanik, a 1965 Donora High graduate and standout athlete, died Tuesday. With him went so much, including a lifetime of sports memories. Fortunately, he shared some tales over the years, so he and his recollections will live on. To read the rest of the story, please see a copy...
Benefit concert slated at McKeesport Little Theater

McKeesport has long been considered a melting pot of cultures. For generations, Mon Valley residents have been regaled with tales of their ancestors immigrating to the area — in large part from Europe — in search of a more prosperous life and a place to plant their family roots.
Ladies of the Grand Army of the Republic host 111th veterans memorial service

Ladies of the Grand Army of the Republic, Starkweather Circle No. 173, held its 111th veterans memorial service Wednesday at the Noble J. Dick Aquatorium in Monongahela. The service featured a speech from organization President Shirley Dines, a floral tribute escorted by the Knaps Independent Battery “E” Pennsylvania Light Artillery and a rendition of “Taps” alongside a 21-gun salute from the Mon Valley Honor Guard and Firing Squad. Attendees received a U.S. flag and a copy of Dines’ speech, along with a memoriam of deceased local veterans. The list also included the 13 service men and women who died while assisting evacuations near Kabul last August.
Donora responding to rodent, insect complaints

Donora council discussed pest control, filling borough vacancies, blighted building demolition, property sales, a new civil service ordinance and allocating American Rescue Plan funds at Thursday’s work session. To read the rest of the story, please see a copy of Friday’s Mon Valley Independent, call 724-314-0035 to subscribe or...
EF seniors get another shot at WPIAL title

The last time Grace Smith and Brooke Markland played for a WPIAL championship, they were freshman starters on an Elizabeth Forward team hoping to accomplish something no other Warriors team had ever done before. To read the rest of the story, please see a copy of Friday’s Mon Valley Independent,...
Area firefighters part of Battle of the Barrel

Local fire companies and the West Mifflin Community Foundation are using an age-old firefighters’ tradition to engage with the community this weekend. To read the rest of the story, please see a copy of Friday’s Mon Valley Independent, call 724-314-0035 to subscribe or subscribe to our online edition at http://monvalleyindependent.com.
McKeesport to demolish 38 more blighted properties

McKeesport City Council on Wednesday approved another round of demolitions as part of the city’s McKeesport Rising project. Councilwoman LuEthel Nesbit and councilmen Jim Barry Jr., Brian Evans and Keith Soles unanimously approved awarding the Phase 7 McKeesport Rising demolition contract to Smithton-based American Demolition in an amount not to exceed $265,800.
Multiple charges filed against superintendent

Monessen City School District’s superintendent and a man from Confluence have been charged with indecent exposure in North Charleroi last weekend. To read the rest of the story, please see a copy of Wednesday’s Mon Valley Independent, call 724-314-0035 to subscribe or subscribe to our online edition at http://monvalleyindependent.com.
New Charleroi borough manager seeking limits for excessive RTK requests

While only a few weeks into his new position as Charleroi’s borough manager, Matt Staniszewski has several ideas and suggestions he believes could help the borough operate more efficiently. First on his list is a proposal to change the frequency officials and others members of the public are able to ask for official information through the state’s Right to Know Law. The Pennsylvania Right to Know Law provides citizens the right of access to public records, and sets forth the conditions under which a document maintained by a commonwealth agency is deemed a public record. During an agenda meeting Wednesday, Staniszewski brought up a suggestion for a new policy that would address excessive or redundant Right to Know requests.
Citizens group calls for action in Donora

Concerned Donora citizens gathered for a public meeting at the Croatian Club Tuesday to address borough issues and establish a unified vision for the future. To read the rest of the story, please see a copy of Wednesday’s Mon Valley Independent, call 724-314-0035 to subscribe or subscribe to our online edition at http://monvalleyindependent.com.
