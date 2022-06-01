ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

As storm cleanup begins again, Minnesota ranks among worst states for homeowners insurance

KARE 11
 2 days ago
MINNEAPOLIS — As yet another round of severe weather forces many Minnesotans to clean up and file insurance claims, the damaging storms also signal a growing problem for homeowners across the state: Minnesota ranks among the worst states for homeowners insurance. A new analysis by Bankrate.com ranks Minnesota...

98.1 - Minnesota New Country

How Long $1,000,000 in Retirement Will Last You in Minnesota

There are a lot of us that wonder if we will ever be able to retire. It's tough to build up enough retirement cash to even make the thought realistic. A million dollars sounds like a pretty substantial amount of cash but with no more income coming in, it really isn't that much. How long you could expect one million dollars to last, in retirement, all depends on which state you live in.
Date approaching for Minnesota’s front-line workers to apply for COVID bonuses

(St. Paul, MN) -- It’s under one week to the June 8th opening date for Minnesota’s front-line workers to apply for COVID bonuses approved by the legislature after nearly a year of political wrangling. State Employment and Economic Development Commissioner Steve Grove says the application window will be open for 45 days beginning June 8th. After that, the 500 million dollars authorized by the legislature will be evenly divided, with each eligible applicant receiving an equal payment not to exceed 15-hundred dollars.
KAAL-TV

Minnesotans can receive additional at-home Covid tests

(ABC 6 News) - Minnesotans can now place a second order for four free at-home rapid tests through the state’s online ordering program. Minnesotans who have previously ordered tests from this program are now able to receive four additional tests per household (for up to a total of eight tests) at Order your free at-home rapid tests on mn.gov/covid19. Those who have not yet placed an order can receive up to eight tests at once.
10-Digit Dialing Enforced In Two Minnesota Area Codes

(KNSI) – Spectrum is now enforcing 10-digit dialing for customers in two Minnesota area codes. The move has been mandated by the Federal Communications Commission after it created a new emergency three-digit code to reach the National Suicide Prevention Hotline. The 9-8-8 code also happens to be the start...
Minnesota Frontline Worker Pay - Who is eligible and how to apply

From the Minnesota Department of Labor and Industry. Gov. Tim Walz signed a bill passed by the Minnesota Legislature providing bonus pay for eligible COVID-19 frontline workers. Sign up here to receive updates about Frontline Worker Pay. Frequently asked questions - English | Español | Hmoob | Soomaali. Information...
CBS Minnesota

COVID In Minnesota: Case Growth Continues Decline, 5 Deaths Reported

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – The COVID-19 case growth rate continues its steady decline in Minnesota, along with hospitalization admission rates. According to the Minnesota Department of Health, the state logged another 1,783 cases of COVID-19 and five deaths over the long weekend. One of the people who died was in their late 30s from Isanti County. In all, the update brings the total number of positive COVID-19 cases to over 1.5 million since the pandemic began, and 12,638 people have died in Minnesota. Case growth is heading in a downward trajectory after a recent hump that peaked in mid-May. As of the most recent update, it stands at 30.2 cases per 100,000 residents. Hospitalizations are down nearly to the “caution” threshold, which is drawn at 8 admissions per 100,000 residents. The current figure sits at 8.4 admissions. As of Tuesday, there were 480 people in Minnesota hospitals with COVID-19, of which 34 were in the ICU. Meanwhile, over 10 million vaccines have been administered in Minnesota. Roughly 75.1% of the state’s eligible population has received their first vaccine dose, while 47.1% have completed the series and gotten their booster.
MINNESOTA STATE
Bring Me The News

Minnesota's COVID-19 update for Wednesday, June 1

Wednesday's COVID-19 update from the Minnesota Department of Health includes 1,783 newly reported cases and five reported deaths. The state's COVID-19 death toll is now 12,638. Today's update does not include data from the holiday weekend, as that data is still being processed. According to the latest Metropolitan Council wastewater...
MINNESOTA STATE
Grace Arnold
96.7 The River

Date Set for MN Frontline Workers to Apply for COVID Bonuses

ST. PAUL -- It's under one week to the opening date for Minnesota's front-line workers to apply for COVID bonuses approved by the legislature after nearly a year of political wrangling. State Employment and Economic Development Commissioner Steve Grove advises, visiting frontlinepay.mn.gov ahead of time to get questions answered, and...
Sasquatch 92.1 FM

Minnesota DNR Has Helpful Advice for Dealing with Storm Damaged Trees

Recent storms across the region have left many Northland residents dealing with the damage they caused, including fallen branches and storm damaged trees. Cleaning up after a storm can be overwhelming for homeowners. When it comes to tree damage, the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources says the key is knowing which trees to save and which to remove. Knowing this information can enhance people’s safety and the survival of remaining trees.
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS Minnesota

How Prevalent Will Ticks Be This Year In Minnesota? And How Are They Counted?

ST. PAUL, Minn. (WCCO) — A sign of summer will have you checking your skin after hike in the woods. June is the peak season for ticks. Several states out east are forecasting high populations of the insect. How prevalent will ticks be this year in Minnesota? And how are they counted? Good Question. Jeff Wagner explains what to look out for and how to protect yourself. If your hobby involves a hike through nature, such a disc golf, caution is key. When asked if he’s ever found a tick on him after a playing a round, Michael Stromberg quickly said,...
MINNESOTA STATE
Will feral swine, an extraordinarily invasive species, invade Minnesota? Only if we’re unable to outsmart the pigs.

Feral hogs damaged a spring on private land in Ozark County, Missouri. Credit: Courtesy of Missouri Department of Conservation. In early March of 2016, amid the mature aspen forest, grasslands, and wetlands of West Valley Wildlife Management Area in far northwestern Minnesota, piglets were born. Their mother had wandered off a nearby farm with other pigs and gone feral—begun living in the wild—when she gave birth in the WMA. Though the births were at first undetected by humans, they soon came to light and achieved dubious distinction as an extremely rare instance of feral pig reproduction in the state—and on designated wildlife lands, no less.
Fun 104.3

Minnesota is Now the Only State to Sell This Special Beer

While Wisconsin may be known for its brewing history, Minnesota remains the only state where you can buy this special beer. I'm talking about selling 3.2 beer-- beer that has an alcohol-by-volume percentage of only 3.2-- well below the alcohol content contained in most beers these days. "3/2 Beer" or "Near Beer," as it's jokingly been referred to over the years, is the only beer that's still legal for grocery and convenience stores to sell here in Minnesota.
MINNESOTA STATE
KEYC

Falling tree kills Minnesota campers in northern Wisconsin

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) - A Twin Cities couple is dead after a tree fell on them while they were camping in northern Wisconsin. The Minneapolis Star Tribune reports 39-year-old Sandy Michael Langseth II and 45-year-old April Sheldahl of White Bear Lake Township were camping along the Flambeau River’s north fork on Sunday.
