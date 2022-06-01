ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pueblo County, CO

2nd body found after boat carrying 13 flips on Colorado lake

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePUEBLO, Colo. (AP) — A boat flipped over in high winds on a Colorado lake over Memorial Day weekend, sending 13 people into the water and leaving two dead. The eight children and three adults were on the large, flat boat at Lake Pueblo...

Hiker injured in fall from Virginia cliff dies in hospital

ROANOKE, Va. (AP) — A hiker from the Netherlands who fell 50 feet off a cliff just north of the summit of McAfee Knob has died, emergency officials said. Paul Classen, 23, was sitting at the edge of the cliffs past the knob on Sunday with his feet on a lower rock, said Robyn Urdaibay on the Appalachian Trail Hikers 2022 Facebook page. Classen slumped forwards and fell, Urdaibay said.
ROANOKE, VA
Ford plans to add 6,200 jobs in midwest states

Ford will add 6,200 factory jobs in Michigan, Missouri and Ohio as it prepares to build more electric vehicles and roll out two redesigned combustion-engine models. The company says it will invest $3.7 billion in the three states between now and 2026. It also will convert about 3,000 temporary workers to full-time status with pay raises and benefits. A factory in Avon Lake, Ohio, near Cleveland, will be expanded so it can build an unidentified new electric commercial vehicle, with 1,800 new jobs. Ninety more jobs will be added in Lima and Sharonville, Ohio. A plant in Claycomo, Missouri, near Kansas City, that makes big electric and combustion-engine Transit vans will get a third shift of 1,100 workers to handle increased demand. In Michigan, Ford Motor Co. plans to add 2,000 jobs at three assembly plants, and another 1,200 at other facilities.
MICHIGAN STATE
More dogs seized from Va. facility; settlement talks ongoing

LYNCHBURG, Va. (AP) — Federal officials and a company that runs a central Virginia research dog-breeding facility are working toward a potential settlement in a civil case accusing the company of animal welfare violations, according to court documents filed Wednesday. The government and Envigo RMS filed a joint motion...
VIRGINIA STATE
Judge Everett Mitchell running for Wisconsin Supreme Court

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Dane County Circuit Judge Everett Mitchell announced Wednesday that he will run for the Wisconsin Supreme Court next year to fill a seat currently held by the conservative former chief justice. The April election will determine the ideological balance of the court. Retiring Justice Patience...
MADISON, WI

