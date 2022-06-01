ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

Rosie's House: Free music school looking for new students

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe school, which is located in Downtown...

Valley-based clothing brand Punkwasp looks to combat fast fashion with handmade garments

Carrie Marill is part artist, part skateboarder, part jewelry designer and part surfer. And now she can add fashion designer to the list. Marill has been an artist in Arizona for more than a decade, painting fine art and making beaded jewelry under the name Punkwasp. Now, she’s out with a new clothing line, her first, and it’s full of gingham and stripes, the same kinds of bright colors and patterns she celebrates in her work.
PHOENIX, AZ
'City of a Thousand' - A deep dive into the Phoenix metro area homeless crisis

One of the largest homeless encampments in America is located in downtown Phoenix is known as 'the Zone.' In our special report, FOX 10's Justin Lum provides several perspectives from people living unsheltered to the service providers calling for more resources to elected officials with proposed short-term and long-term solutions.
PHOENIX, AZ
Greyson F

Popular Restaurant Opening New Locations, Giving Away Prizes Like AirPods and Louis Vuitton Bags

A new restaurant is opening with big prizesKiryl Sharkouski/Unsplash. When it comes to bringing customers into a new restaurant, most offer special deals and discounts. Others might set up a grand opening event, with games and a big publicity stunt. And then there are others that might offer gift cards that can be used within the restaurant itself. New locations of a popular restaurant in metro Phoenix will be offering a number of prizes to guests, but it won’t just be gift cards. Many of the prizes are worth hundreds of dollars, if not more.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Family continues lawsuit against State Rep. candidate over mold in Gilbert home

GILBERT, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - It’s been over six months since Vanessa Delgado lost her battle with COVID-19. The Valley native and mother of two was just 41 years old when she passed. Her family says some preexisting black mold in Vanessa’s Gilbert home led to respiratory issues that made her unable to fight COVID-19. In Arizona, sellers and their realtors are legally obligated to disclose any important facts about a property that might negatively affect the home’s value. Delgado’s family and their attorney say Chandler realtor and state representative candidate Liz Harris did not do this. As a result, they say Vanessa is no longer alive.
Timothy Rawles

A brief history of Filiberto's Mexican restaurants

Filiberto's on 19th Ave & Pinnacle Peak in Phoenix, AZFiliberto's Facebook. If you live anywhere in one of the southwest’s many buzzing cities you are probably not far from a Mexican food chain with the suffix “Bertos” in its name. And if you don’t, one is probably on its way.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

GCU expansion forces residents out of mobile home community

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Residents at Periwinkle Mobile Home Park are being forced to find a new place to live. Grand Canyon University owns the property off 7th Avenue and Colter Street in Phoenix. Now, the university is expanding, and residents were told in April they had to be out by the end of October.
PHOENIX, AZ
Phoenix New Times

Don't Miss These June Food and Drink Events in Metro Phoenix

June is heating up with some fun food and drink events. With a four-day celebration of Queen Elizabeth's Platinum Jubilee, an indoor market with local vendors, and a fundraiser combining two of our loves, puppies and pancakes, you really can't go wrong when getting your calendar together this month. Check back for more happenings as they come up.
PHOENIX, AZ
Axios Phoenix

7 sandwiches we love in metro Phoenix

Sandwiches are no longer limited to a monotonous lunchtime staple. We've scoured the Valley for sandwiches that can hold their own — day or night.1. Alla Parmigiana, CiboCibo is best known for its artisanal pizzas (for good reason), but it's this eggplant parmesan sandwich on saltimbocca bread that keeps us coming back.Get it for lunch only at the downtown Phoenix restaurant.Jessica's tip: Start with the arancini.2. Buffalo Chicken, Worth TakeawayWorkers at this adorable sandwich shop will tell you it's the Crispy Chicken sandwich that keeps them in business, but Jessica respectfully insists it's the Buffalo Chicken — topped with gobs...
PHOENIX, AZ
Axios Phoenix

3 must-try rooftop bars in Phoenix

Enjoy a drink with a view while the weather is still bearable at any of these three rooftop destinations.1. Floor 13Details: This stunning rooftop atop the Hilton Garden Inn in Downtown Phoenix converts into a private event space. Food and drink: Try the spicy meatballs and fresh mozzarella with a signature cocktail or beer. Address: 15 E. Monroe St. Photo: Andrea Morris/@apis.photography2. Don Woods' Say WhenDetails: Located in Rise Uptown Hotel, Say When combines the atmosphere of the late '60s and early '70s with views of the Phoenix skyline and Camelback Mountain. Food and drink: We recommend stopping by for happy hour, daily from 4-6pm. Grab an $11 specialty highball and $3 off all food. Address: 400 W. Camelback Rd.3. Sotol Modern Cocktail KitchenDetails: The first rooftop bar opened in downtown Gilbert, Sotol is locally owned with a menu that focuses on the highlights of the State of Arizona and Sonoran Desert.  Go when: You want to go out for a romantic dinner or for an intimate hangout with friends. Address: 313 N. Gilbert Rd. Ste. 301 Photo: courtesy of Sotol Modern Cocktail Kitchen
PHOENIX, AZ
Phoenix New Times

Hotboxed at the Phoenix Cannabis Awards Music Festival

It seems more "cloud chasing" transpired at the Legends Event Center in north Phoenix 11 days ago than "clout chasing" — when many metro Phoenix residents shared a unique and intimate experience with famous musicians performing on stage. Together, they all got high. It was at the Phoenix Cannabis...
PHOENIX, AZ

