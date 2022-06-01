Call of Duty: Warzone 2 Will Reportedly Feature Multiple Maps
By Cade Onder
ComicBook
2 days ago
Call of Duty Warzone 2 will reportedly feature multiple maps, including one that is on the scale of Rebirth Island, the original game's more arcade-y map. When Call of Duty: Warzone launched in March 2020, it only featured one map. Although the map was a blast for months, fans quickly grew...
A popular PS1 game is getting a new feature over 23 years later, courtesy of PlayStation Plus. PS Plus is expanding next month with PS Plus Extra and PS Plus Premium, the latter of which gives subscribers access to a library of backward compatible games across PS1, PS2, PS3, and PSP. One of the games that's going to be included in this library is 1999's Syphon Filter, one of 1999's highest-rated games and one of the most popular PS1 games across the entire generation. At release, the game garnered a 90 on Metacritic and spawned a series that consists of several games spanning PS1, PS2, and PSP. We haven't seen anything from the series since 2007, but it's going to be included in PS Plus Premium.
Just last month, Infinity Ward confirmed fans' suspicions by teasing the impending announcement of the next "Call of Duty" release. At the time, the company sent the fanbase scrambling by tweeting the logo for the game and revealing that the next installment of the series would be a reboot of "Modern Warfare 2." Since then, gamers have been waiting for any updates from Activision or Infinity Ward (and debating what the sequel needs to get right in order to make everyone happy). And now, fans finally know when they can expect to revisit the story of Ghost, Soap, and many other of their favorite characters from the franchise.
The original "Call of Duty 4: Modern Warfare" from 2007 revolutionized the series, becoming a fan favorite and the most profitable game of that year at over 7 million copies sold (via Eurogamer). Following several iterations of the brand, developer Infinity Ward has set expectations for a blockbuster follow-up to 2019's hit reimagining of "Modern Warfare," delivering a sweeping cinematic teaser and the touted return of Simon "Ghost" Riley, Captain John Price, and the rest of the Task Force 141 squad.
It appears that Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II will be making its way to Steam. The Call of Duty series moved away from Steam after Call of Duty: WW2. Activision released all future Call of Duty games on its own launcher, used for games like Overwatch, and made it so no one could buy the new entries on other PC services. Despite being a pretty freeing platform, PC has a lot of exclusivity deals with different storefronts. There's Steam, the Epic Games Store, Battle.net, and many others. It's pretty convoluted, needless to say, but at least it doesn't cost extra.
A critically acclaimed PS4 game is just $4, courtesy of GameStop. Some of the greatest games of the last generation were PS4 exclusives or PS4 consoles exclusives. This list of games includes the likes of Bloodborne, Persona 5, Final Fantasy 7 Remake, The Last of Us Part II, Uncharted 4: A Thief's End, Marvel's Spider-Man, God of War, Horizon Zero Dawn, Ghost of Tsushima, and Death Stranding. Some of the best and most popular games on the console were exclusive to the Sony console. And this list doesn't include VR games. If you expand the parameters to VR, then you have to throw in Astro Bot Rescue Mission as well, one of the best VR games to date. And it's this game that's currently $4 on GameStop, the cheapest we've ever seen it. What's the catch? It's for a pre-owned copy of the game.
While Raphtalia is now missing, Filo has returned to Naofumi’s party! Kyo’s plan is beginning to reveal itself, with Glass and other heroes becoming increasingly involved. As the series nears its conclusion, what will happen in The Rising of the Shield Hero Season 2 Episode 10?. The Rising...
My Hero Academia has officially ended the prequel spin-off series, My Hero Academia: Vigilantes, with its latest chapter, and with that finale explained why Koichi Haimawari's Crawler has yet to be seen in the main series so far! One of the biggest draws of the spin-off series was the fact that it's set several years before the events of Kohei Horikoshi's main manga series, and fans have gotten to see some of the main series' pro heroes in a much different light before their full jump into action in the main series. But there's been a question as to whether or not it's going to work the other way around.
ComiXology users, particularly those who use Android devices, aren't exactly thrilled right now. That's because Amazon has removed in-app purchases for Android uses as a result of policy updates to the Google Play Store. According to CBR, ComiXology announced that Android users will no longer be able to buy comics, graphic novels, manga or subscribe to ComiXology Unlimited as of May 31st when they use the ComiXology app in Android, specifically with the release of app version 4.01. Android users can still read books that are in their libraries, browse, and preview samples within the app.
When the PlayStation 5 launched in 2019, it started out with a modest games library. Spider-Man: Miles Morales and Demon's Souls are great, but not self-contained killer apps unto themselves. A year and a half later, the PS5 has an impressive catalog of titles. Many are worth going out of your way to play.
If you’ve been following my ongoing, very public love affair with Marvel’s Epic Collection line, you probably know the format of the series: It collects “the best characters and stories from Marvel’s vast history,” and that it does so by releasing books out of sequence, hitting high water marks of any given book, rather than worrying about chronologic completionism.
On Friday June 3rd, Sega is set to announce a new project, which has led to speculation that it could be a new mini console. The company's official Japanese Twitter account announced the livestream, alongside a chocolate-dipped croissant designed to look like a Sega Genesis controller. The Tweet also mentions that Hiroyuki Miyazaki and Yosuke Okunari will both be present. As Video Games Chronicle notes, both worked on the Sega Genesis Mini, which released in 2019. Before going third party, Sega produced a number of consoles, but if they were to announce a new mini console, the most likely candidate would probably be the Dreamcast.
Prior to the start of the new month within the coming day, Microsoft has today revealed the free titles that will be joining Xbox Live's Games with Gold service over the course of June 2022. Even though Xbox Game Pass is the predominant subscription service that Microsoft focuses on nowadays, Games with Gold continues to receive new games each and every month. In June 2022, that trend will be continuing with two new titles becoming available to download starting tomorrow.
The Star Wars Jedi: Survivor trailer has left many with more questions than answers, particularly when it comes to a character that Cal Kestis finds in a bacta tank. Respawn and EA finally revealed Star Wars Jedi: Survivor earlier this week after several years of waiting. The 2019 game was a major hit commercially and critically, partially because it was the first story driven Star Wars game in nearly a decade, so it scratched a major itch for fans. The game also introduced fans to a whole new character, allowing them to experience the world of Star Wars through a new lens and it appears that's going to continue.
Dead by Daylight fans want to see the game's Stranger Things DLC return. Stranger Things season 4, part 1, has just launched on Netflix, reminding everyone how great the supernatural series is. The show's return has also prompted thousands of Dead by Daylight fans to ask for the Stranger Things DLC to be added back into the asymmetric horror title.
Epic Games Store has officially revealed its new free video game for the week as Wolfenstein: The New Order. The 2014 shooter developed by MachineGames was fairly popular at release and received largely positive reviews, and now anyone with an Epic Games Store account can grab it for themselves for free until around this time next week.
